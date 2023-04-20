Istrian: Trieste / Italy / Areas / Home





Fabio Fiori’s trip to Istria starts from Trieste station. The bicycle, a book of poems by Rainer Maria Rilke and his restless gaze

Arriving in Trieste by train, the Adriatic reveals itself in its Mediterranean aura. It appears in fragments, among the green scrub dear to the forest goddesses. It captivates by spells, in the blue horizons dear to the pelagic gods. It is a liminal Adriatic, the water threshold caresses the karst stone. From the Ciglione the gaze opens onto a points which invites you to cast off your moorings, to set out on a journey. A pelagic vision that questions me.

Why do we keep traveling in a world with no more remote places? Because we have to find out.

Once again I set off to discover a land that I have often seen from the sea. But I also left to discover a body, mine. Strip it of daily worries and settled habits. Those of family and work, those of a wealthy European, however restless.

Laughable concerns and bourgeois habits, in comparison with those of migrant humanity that I meet as I leave the station, in the garden of Piazza della Libertà. Dozens of boys, all males, with bodies and faces that tell of an Asia, close, vibrant, hungry for bread and freedom, I note in my notebook. But watching a 20-year-old, slightly older than my son, sitting next to me on the bench, scrolling through his smartphone, I wonder how much unavoidable rhetoric there is in my annotation. Unless by bread you mean what is needed today, even in the consumer sense, and by freedom you also consider the dogmatic one linked, for example, to food precepts. “Is there no pork?” ask a few minutes later, in elementary English, two boys in front of me from the kebabbaro that is on the perimeter road to the square. Because even bread and freedom can be misunderstood.

Thoughts swept away by the “Wonderful water!” Raschid tells me, toothless and smiling, who has just washed his head at the public fountain. Fountains and benches, loved by wayfarers, whatever age, origin, motivation. Fountains and benches, witnesses of a European urban civilization of which we must be proud. Fountains and benches to be defended if the city is a common good, regardless of the place of birth and place of residence. I only have time to return a smile and ask his name, because he runs away saying “My friends wait me”.

From the train window near Trieste – photo by Fabio Fiori

I leave too, but by bike alone, heading south. One hundred kilometers as the crow flies separate Trieste from Capo Promontore, the extreme southern offshoot of Istria. One hundred and fifty if you follow coastal roads and paths, from Koper to Pula, with some inland digressions. I have a trekking bike, made of aluminum with a steel fork. Triple crankset and seven-ring sprocket set, caliper brakes, rear rack with two bags. A simple and reliable bike, with which I have been traveling for about ten years. Apennine or Alpine rides lasting a few days. Or one or two weeks, perhaps on small and large islands, near and far. I often take the train with my bike, other times a ferry or a plane, like when I went to Cyprus.

Whatever means of transport is used, whatever the place reached, getting on the saddle I relive childhood enthusiasm and curiosities. The bike is one miracle machine, a wonder machine. When you pedal, the world lights up and lights up; all landscapes miraculously become prodigal of emotions, whether bucolic or degraded. Crossing it by bike, there is no countryside that doesn’t offer an unexpected scent, there is no suburb that doesn’t offer an unexpected image. Pedaling we stimulate the release of serotonin, dopamine and oxytocin, so the journey gives happiness, sometimes tiring.

A few hundred meters and I already make a first stop, which is always mandatory for me when I’m in Trieste. Because within a hundred metres, in any season and in any weather, the city offers me three pleasures: a silence, a dip and a coffee. In different order depending on mood and circumstances. Today I go first to breathe the silence that smells of incense in the church of San Nicolò dei Greci, where spirituality is independent of faith. Then a forbidden dive, therefore even more sensual, from the top of Molo Audace. Finally, a coffee at Tommaseo, to renew a tasty nineteenth-century ritual, to celebrate what is still today the largest coffee port in the Mediterranean. I would gladly stop to read and write at one of the tables outside, but it’s already three in the afternoon and in September the days aren’t so long. I want to reach Punta Salvore in Croatia before evening, the first stage of my Istrian ride. About fifty kilometres, with a difference in altitude of six hundred metres, initially on the busy roads of the port suburbs of Trieste, then on the bucolic Parenzana cycle path. However, I find the time to read a poem by Rilke standing at the desk, which reinterprets the myth of Leda and the swan. When the god in his distress entered the swan, / he was almost frightened to find it so beautiful; / confused in him it disappeared, but his deception / already pushed him to act, even before testing / the senses of his never experienced being.

Me too getting on the metamorphosed bike, we too yearn for beauty when we travel.

PS

To better understand or simply to get an idea of ​​the difficulties, risks and abuses suffered by migrants who travel what we call the Balkan route and their “game”, you can watch the new documentary film Trieste is beautiful at night, by Andrea Segre, Stefano Collizzolli and Matteo Calore. Instead for a first trip planning, for someone like me who is still suffering from chartophiliaI suggest the 1:100,000 scale street map by Freytag & Berndt and the detailed guide republished a few months ago by Ediciclo: Parenzana by bike – from Trieste to Porec along the former Istrian railway.

