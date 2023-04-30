Istrian: Trieste-Salvore / Italy / Areas / Home





On the shores of Trieste on a September afternoon, Fabio Fiori pedals towards Salvore and remembers: his childhood and his love for the bicycle, quoting one of the first singers of the bicycle, Olindo Guerrini. Along the cycle path, the September countryside unfolds, full of smells and colours

(Go to the introduction and the first episode)

Along the Parenzana – photo by Fabio Fiori

My relationship with the bike begins as a child and, in my mother’s stories, it is immediately incendiary. Not figuratively but concretely and dangerously. Because he says I was 3 years old and with the bike with the side wheels, I tried to cross the ashes of the fogheraccia di San Giuseppe, an ancient spring auspicious festival which, in lower Romagna, is celebrated on the night of March 18th. The wheels got stuck, perhaps between an unburnt branch or a rusty bar, and the ashes still hid the embers. I got out and ran, while the flames revived and attacked the tires! To my desperate cries my grandfather replied that not a pitchfork saved the bike and punished the culprit with a lump. The accident did not interrupt the relationship with the pedals which continued over the years for pleasure and needs, those of the student and the worker. But the relationship became sinful, taking up the adjective used by my countryman Olindo Guerrini, a pioneer of the cycling story, only when I was about forty. It happens that we fall in love even as adults, always with great transport and happy imprudence. This belated fervor for cycling often made me betray sailing, my first odeporic love. So in the last fifteen years I’ve spent more time in the saddle than on the boat, covered more kilometers than miles. A new love, but the passion for a minimalist travel remains unchanged, for a hand-to-hand with land and water, for routes, roads and paths less traveled, perhaps even close but possibly out of season.

So here I am on a bicycle, on a September afternoon, on the shores of Trieste. The Adriatic on the right reminds me of youthful sailing loves, the city on the left tells its story as a cultural crossroads, a crossroads of Central European, Italic and Slavic traditions, contaminated and renewed by Turkish, African and Asian colours, noises and smells. Whenever possible, I prefer to ride without following a GPS track. I like looking around, trusting road signs, sometimes asking for information, even if it’s always dangerous. “What are you asking! You don’t see it… that one never got out of the car!”, Davide, my cycling guru, always tells me. But today he is not with me and therefore I can also allow myself some exceptions to his rules of cartographic faith. For some years now he has had a new god, OruxMaps, to whom he is blindly devoted, who he often praises and sometimes curses.

I reach the former Campo Marzio station, closed since the 1960s, to ideally get on the Parenzana railway. 120 km narrow gauge, inaugurated by the Austrians in 1902 and closed only thirty years later by the Italians. A short life, bumpy like the geographical and historical path of these lands. An important connection in any case to strengthen the ties between the city and Istria, regardless of national events. A connection rediscovered starting from 2002 with the cross-border project and the subsequent reopening of the cycle/pedestrian path of the same name which begins in Muggia and ends, with quite a few interruptions and detours, in Porec in Croatia, passing through Capodistria and other Slovenian countries. For the wandering cyclist, not gps-ized, it is not easy to reach the mouth of the Ospo stream, two kilometers east of Muggia, where the route starts. Because you have to cross the popular neighborhoods and the artisanal areas behind the industrial port of Trieste, a maze of roads, crossroads, roundabouts and overpasses, very busy and not very welcoming to the improvident cyclist.

When instead, after Farnei, I finally take the exclusively cycle path, colours, smells and flavors explode in an ancient Istrian silence. They are the colors and smells of the September countryside, they are the sweetness of the figs that I eagerly stop to eat immediately after the Italian-Slovenian non-border. It will be the first of my tasty country snacks that will punctuate this carefree Istrian ride. Vagabond and wild snacks, some I must confess even furtive, of figs, pomegranates, fragrant and very sweet grapes. This stretch of Parenzana allows you to cut the promontories of Punta Sottile and Punta Grossa, climbing the Slovenian hills, and then descending into the plain of Capodistria. What was for centuries the most important northern outpost of Venice is today the most important maritime city in Slovenia. Suitcase Wounds it has become one of the major Adriatic ports, occupying large reclaimed spaces. High vertical walls of containers, large oil tanks and shiny car parks are the images of the new port landscape, of the new commercial flows. I pedal on the secondary road that runs parallel to the motorway, the now small but important Stagnone which is a nature reserve. In front of me extensive vineyards, where the inscription Vinakoper stands out, a giant in the sector who has inherited a cooperative history that began in Yugoslavia in 1947.

I leave the Parenzana route to follow the E751 which climbs up to almost 300 meters and then descends into the Dragonja valley, the border, still the border between Slovenia and Croatia. I will not travel the spectacular coastal stretch that crosses Izola and Piran, pedaled years ago, in the weeks preceding the unimaginable pandemic and always told for OBCT. Tonight I want to sleep in one of the Punta Salvore campsites, after having seen the sun set and the ancient light of the lighthouse come on again together with the stars.

PS

Olindo Guerrini is one of the first singers of the bicycle iron courser, as he renamed it. Intellectual and prolific, multifaceted, polymorphic writer. Born in Forlì in 1845, raised in Sant’Alberto di Ravenna, graduated and librarian in Bologna, he also became head consul for the Italian Cycling Touring Club, founded in 1894. He himself recounts that in the same year he became a cyclist to follow his sixteen-year-old son who was I confess to “sinful relationships… [con] the seductive machine”. Those of Guerrini, in his own name or with other pseudonyms including that of Argia Sbolenfi, a fiery cyclist, are real chronicles of journeys, short or long, of a cycling art that expresses pleasure “I would almost say voluptuousness, of the free life, full , enjoyed outdoors, in the promises of dawn, in the triumph of noons, in the peace of sunsets, running happy, working in harmony, healthy, happy”, carefree and ecological, libertarian and economic, I add. Many of his cycling writings have been republished by Tarka, By bike by Olindo Guerrini, alias Lorenzo Stecchetti.

Have you thought about a subscription to OBC Transeuropa? You will support our work and receive preview articles and more content. Subscribe to OBCT!

Comments, as far as possible, are screened by our staff before being made public. The time required for this operation can vary. Go to our policy

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

blog comments powered by