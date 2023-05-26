IT asset management – ​​what is it actually?

The larger a company gets, the more difficult it becomes to keep track of the tangible and intangible inventory: How many laptops do we still have available to equip our employees? Don’t we already have a license for this software? And when are the next renewals?

If such information is not carefully documented, updated, and verified, unnecessary purchases, hardware shortages, or high licensing fees can quickly result. In order to avoid such scenarios, it is extremely important to have an overview of all company IT assets.

But what exactly is meant by IT assets? Atlassian defines them as follows: “IT assets include hardware, software systems or information that is valuable to a business.” However, IT assets only have a limited useful life. Companies therefore proactively manage them to get the maximum benefit from them. While companies define the phases of this lifecycle individually, they typically include the planning, procurement, deployment, maintenance, and retirement of an IT asset.

Clearly defined business processes are required so that companies can strategically manage their inventory of IT assets and their life cycles and use them in the best possible way. And that is exactly what IT asset management is about as part of the IT-Service-Managements.

So what is IT asset management?

With the help of IT asset management (ITAM). According to Atlassian “ensuring that an organization’s assets are documented, deployed, maintained, updated and eventually retired. In short: It ensures that tangible and intangible assets are recorded and used in your company.” IT asset management creates a single point of truth – i.e. a central source of information on which you can optimize budgets, support lifecycle management and make decisions.

ITSM teams need to be flexible and continually adapt their ITAM process to allow other teams to work with the tools that best meet their needs.

Four good reasons why IT asset management is so important

We have already discussed the dangers that lurk when companies do not organize their assets professionally and systematically. But what are the concrete benefits when ITSM teams deal with this topic? Here are four good reasons for well thought-out IT asset management:

IT asset management creates a central source of information

You may be familiar with the problem: Assets are often tracked in many different places and by different people. Sometimes there is even no one who really feels responsible for it. You have to laboriously collect information about certain hardware and software inventories because there is no uniform tool that collects and centralizes such information. And you can never really be sure if the data about your assets is still up to date and if you have missed any in the chaos.

This is where IT asset management steps in and creates order by providing a single source of truth for IT teams, management, and ultimately the entire organization. And best of all, the fact that systems are automatically tasked with tracking IT assets, monitoring usage and understanding dependencies relieves your ITSM teams.

IT asset management improves utilization and ensures cost efficiency

A systematic ITAM helps to maintain an overview of all IT assets in your company and to keep the information up to date. This can save you a lot of money because: Your teams can eliminate superfluous IT assets and thus improve utilization. At the same time, unnecessary purchases can be avoided and license and support costs reduced. You can also reduce risk by enforcing security and compliance policies through increased controls.

IT asset management enables increased productivity without sacrificing reliability

Due to the digital transformation and the modern way companies work, IT asset management has become much more than just tracking laptops and computer mice. ITSM teams therefore need appropriate ITAM processes and tools to be able to deliver new functions and services quickly and efficiently without jeopardizing reliability. As a result, they gain control, increase their visibility and can better assign responsibilities.

IT asset management supports ITSM practices and teams across the organization

This reason is actually quite logical, isn’t it? If all employees know which IT assets your company has (or does not have) and can rely on this information, then this boosts value creation. Finally, with the right data, your teams can act faster and predict the impact of changes before they happen. Thus, the ITAM also plays for processes like that Incident Managementproblem management or change management play an important role.

ITAM Tools: Which is the right tool for you?

Unfortunately, there is no general answer to this question. Depending on the needs of your company and which ITAM processes you want to improve, different ITAM software is available. Possible questions to ask yourself before deciding on a particular tool are:

Are you primarily concerned with saving money by optimizing your software licenses?

Do you still use spreadsheets and are concerned about so-called “ghost assets”, i.e. assets that are still being paid for even though they are not (any longer) physically present?

Do you find it difficult to keep up with the changes in IT assets in your company?

Or is shadow IT an increasing problem?

Every organization is different. While some need to map complex dependencies across the organization, others want to document intangible assets like licenses and compliance documents to reduce risk. Or maybe your demands aren’t that high and you’re looking for a simple (and cheap) tracking solution – rather than enterprise-class software.

Basically, so that your IT asset management can adapt to other business processes and developments, you should select tools that enable optimal collaboration and can provide meaningful support for your IT service management.

Atlassian’s ITAM solution: Assets for Jira Service Management

For example, if you are looking to gain insight into critical relationships between applications, services, underlying infrastructure, and other key assets, we recommend Atlassian’s ITAM solution: Assets (ehemals: Insight) for Jira Service Management.

The native asset and configuration management tool allows your teams to flexibly and dynamically track all types of assets and configuration items. These can be easily linked to service requests, incidents, problems, changes and workloads. This gives you a complete and transparent overview of your infrastructure.

This video gives you even more information on how Assets for Jira Service Management supports you in your IT asset management processes:

Do you already use Atlassian Jira or Jira Service Management in your company and would you like to learn more about the ITAM solution Assets? Then maybe our training on assets and Jira something for you! If you have any questions, please contact us.

