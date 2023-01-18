Home News It causes rejection of the use of a child in Cartago for a video that went viral on social networks
It causes rejection of the use of a child in Cartago for a video that went viral on social networks

It causes rejection of the use of a child in Cartago for a video that went viral on social networks

Total rejection was generated by the controversial video in which a minor, in the municipality of Cartago, was used to be the protagonist of a story in which his mathematical skills are exposed despite not having the opportunity to study and in the who also assures that he sells sweets to help his mother.

Faced with the unfortunate fact, Karen Rada, Secretary of Social Development and Participation of the Valley, ratified that “the Government of the Valley completely rejects the violation that is being carried out with this type of situation. Through different actions that we carry out, we promote the care of boys and girls, which is why the Government of Valle del Cauca is updating the Public Policy for Early Childhood, Childhood and Adolescence”.

“We want to invite everyone to build conditions that allow us to guarantee, as we do at this moment, education, tranquility and this training process for our boys and girls who have great abilities,” Rada said.

Likewise, the official asked people to refrain from making this type of content that victimizes minors and profits go viral. “The invitation to people who use social networks is not to generate this type of dangerous situation, where the identity of the minor is exposed, where a skill is exploited for commercial use,” she concluded.

