by admin
Julian Andres Santa

The good processes of the Risaraldense Cycling League continue to bear fruit with an important group of new generation of athletes who not only shine nationally, but also internationally, for which they are seen by teams from abroad. That is the case of the cyclist Victor Manuel Valencia, who, thanks to the outstanding cycle carried out with the support of the league president, Santiago Robledo, found a great opportunity by traveling to Italy and joining his new team.

Will be at Bottecchia Factory

This is how the cyclist highlighted it: “This contact was made thanks to Santiago Robledo and the teacher José Gómez and also to Mrs. Loreana who is the owner of the Poly Medical team; Thanks to your contacts and efforts, this opportunity has been given and I also want to thank all the people who throughout this time have contributed their grain of sand in my process, especially Santiago Robledo who gave me his hand during these two years in junior category and thanks to his support, I was able to obtain various achievements”.

He is following his career

Carlos Julio García, belonging to the departmental league, has also been following the trail of Víctor Valencia. is ccyclist from Águila, Valle, with a license from the Risaraldense Cycling League. Acurrent national marathon champion in the junior category, title obtained the previous year here in Pereira. In this 2023 he will compete in Europe with the Bottecchia Factory team, an Italian club that believes in Colombian talent and opens the doors to Víctor, who is going to try himself in the Under-23 category ”.

