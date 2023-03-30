Millonarios is tied 1-1 with Deportes Tolima for the fourth date of the Betplay League, which had been postponed due to an attack on Daniel Cataño.

The game could be for both teams, where they sought to win the match, on the one hand, Yeison Guzmán was the standout for the ‘Pijaos’ while Cataño was for the blues.

In a free kick, the former player of Millonarios Diego Herazo, took out a rifle and put the match 1 to 1.

Those led by Gamero did not find themselves in the 45 complement, even at times, they found themselves in their own territory.

Another player who put in a good performance was the blue goalkeeper, Juan Moreno, who was concentrated to prevent the red wine win.

For the second half, the Ibagué team came out determined to take the game, midfielder Yeison Guzmán was the weapon with which Tolima sought the three points.

The scoring opened thanks to an own goal by Leider Riascos who strayed inside the area and left goalkeeper William Cuesta in a bad position.

Both teams started the match with incisive attacks, mainly using a good touch output to create dangerous opportunities.

The blue team saw a bit of a game in the midfield, thanks to the good pressure exerted by the central midfielders Ríos and Trujillo, towards the ‘ambassadors’ Vásquez and Giraldo,

In the first half, Millos was saved from the tie, because they marked the ‘pijao’ striker Diego Herazo out of place.

The red wine strategist, Hernán Torres, proposed an intelligent game, where from the 4-2-3-1 he allowed him to contain the output and leaked balls from the Silva and Cataño players.

The game left a possession of 52% for those led by Alberto Gamero, while Tolima kept the other 48%. The next game for the celestial ones will be this Saturday against Atlético Bucaramanga as visitors.