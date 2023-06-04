Home » “It didn’t turn out as we thought but we tried everything”
Photo: EFE

The Brazilian player Neymar Jr. said goodbye this Sunday in the networks of Leo Messi, with whom he shared ranks at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), after the official confirmation that the Argentine striker is leaving the French capital.

«Brother… it didn’t turn out as we thought but we tried everything. It was a pleasure to share two more years with you. Good luck in your new stage and be happy. I love you,” Neymar published on his Instagram account, along with a photo with La Pulga in the PSG locker room.

Messi responded to his message just a few minutes later, in the form of a comment on Neymar’s post.

“Thank you, Ney! Beyond everything that remains, that we once again enjoyed playing together and sharing the day to day. I wish you all the best. Apart from being crack, you’re a beautiful person and that’s what it’s worth in the end. I love you very much, “published the Argentine.

The two Latin American stars had previously shared a dressing room (2013-2017) at Fútbol Club Barcelona.

This Saturday, PSG played the last day of League 1 —of which they had already been proclaimed the winner last weekend— against Clermont.

Coinciding with that end of the season, PSG made Messi’s departure from Paris official after two seasons, news that the club’s coach, Christophe Galtier, had already announced a few days earlier at a press conference.

For the moment, Neymar’s future is still up in the air, although everything also points to a departure from PSG.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don't want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!

