There were four meetings that the coach Diego Corridor managed to dispute in front of the Once Caldas, before the strategist agreed with the team on his dismissal. None of the games was favorable for the Manizales team, which was one of the best reinforced for this season.

A defeat against Nacional by 1-0, two draws against Tolima and Deportivo Cali by 1-1 and 0-0 respectively, and the most recent defeat at home against Águilas Doradas 1-2, even with one more player on the pitch. This situation left the fans very confused, who wanted from the beginning to leave the coach Corredor behind.

It may interest you: When and where to see the Champions League matches this week?

The fans were upset with the coach because the players who came to the team looked good for what would be the BetPlay Leaguegiven that Dayro Moreno returned, Sherman Cárdenas and John Pajoy arrived he dressed in white, so the demand was high and Corredor could not give the best to the Manizal team.

Macalister Silva’s speech for which Millionaires did not play

The unfortunate event occurred in the stadium Gabriel Camargoof the city of Ibagué against millionaires, when a fan decided to enter the playing field to attack Daniel Catanowhich occurred before the start of the game, in addition to provoking the reaction of the blue player and showing the empathy of Macalister Silva.

After this episode an unprecedented event occurred. The dialogue between Macalister and the referee wilmar roldan It was recorded on the cameras of the channel that broadcasts soccer matches, being a speech that has been replicated in many spaces on social networks.

Also read: The Kansas City Chiefs take the Super Bowl LVII trophy.

Given the lack of guarantees to be able to start the match in Ibagué, Macalister decided to speak with the center of the commitment to present his points of view on the situation experienced by one of his teammates, prior to the start of the match against him. Sports Tolima.

“It is not about being Cataño. This is the football that belongs to all of us. We must set a precedent that society should take care of each other, that’s why I say it for a matter of solidarity for us and the other colleagues “said Silva, who spoke directly to Roldán.