It doesn’t matter if the elections are eight or ten days ahead: Asif Zardari

Co-Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party and former President Asif Zardari says that it does not matter if the elections are postponed by a few days from February 8.

While giving an interview to journalist Asma Shirazi on private TV channel Aaj News, former President Asir Zardari said regarding the elections in the country that ‘Elections should be eight, not 18. It is in the power of the Election Commission, not in the power of you and me.’

Asif Zardari said that ‘Election Commission can reduce the period according to the constitution.’

When journalist Asma Shirazi asked him again whether he thinks the elections can go beyond February 8, Asif Zardari said in response that “even if they go, eight or ten days does not matter.” , but no more than that.’

Co-Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party and former President Asif Ali Zardari says that after the upcoming elections he himself can become the Prime Minister and his son Bilawal Bhutto can also take over this post.

While giving an interview to journalist Asma Shirazi on private TV channel Aaj News, former President Asir Zardari pointed out that ‘at least the People’s Party can make the Prime Minister.’

On which he was questioned that this is a big claim because ‘Mian Sahib is also preparing to become the Prime Minister for the fourth time and you are saying that you will become the Prime Minister?’

On this, Asif Zardari said, “Has he (Nawaz Sharif) said that he is becoming the prime minister for the fourth time?” He added that ‘we will see when the time comes and the candidate will also come out.’

Asif Zardari said that he will talk according to the number of seats he wins. Last time also I made Shahbaz Sharif the Prime Minister. Shahbaz Sahib did not have the numbers, I did the numbers.’

Talking further about the same, he said that ‘I brought the MQM and gave them the governorship then they voted for you.’

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

On this occasion, the anchor asked him whether the Prime Minister could be of the People’s Party. On this, the former president said that ‘may be.’

On this he was asked whether it will be you or Bilawal.

On which Asif Zardari said that ‘Time will tell. Bilawal can be and I can be too.’

When he was asked again that not only Bilawal sir can be you can also be?

On this, Asif Ali Zardari did not take any name, he just said that ‘everyone can be. Khurshid Shah also says that I can be. Mainly it could be People’s Party.

A delegation of Pakistan People’s Party has met the Chief Election Commissioner on Monday in which they have made suggestions on several issues besides the availability of level playing field for the political parties in the general elections of February 2024.

Faisal Karim Kundi, the central spokesman of the People’s Party, told the media that a delegation of the Pakistan People’s Party met the Chief Election Commissioner on Monday, in which they also asked for permission to conduct election campaigns on social media.

