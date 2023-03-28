Home News “It fills me with pride to work every day for the safety of good Salvadorans”
“It fills me with pride to work every day for the safety of good Salvadorans”

This March 27 marks one year since the Exception Regime began, being one of the most effective measures to combat crime. Because of this, the head of the Bancada Cyan, Christian Guevara, was proud to seek the welfare of Salvadorans since he began to legislate.

“It fills me with pride to work every day for the safety of good Salvadorans. A year ago, it was a bitter day, today thanks to the work of our President Nayib Bukele and this Cyan Bench, the story is different, ”said the leader of Nuevas Ideas on his social networks.

It should be noted that since the new administration of the Government began, the representatives of Nuevas Ideas have ensured the safety of all Salvadorans, approving measures that would facilitate the arrest of criminals. Likewise, they have ensured that the country’s inhabitants can perceive a new reality, which no longer includes violence on a day-to-day basis.

