More complicated and long, the intervention started just before 8pm on Thursday 22 September in Piancavallo, which ended around midnight. The teams from the Pordenone station together with the Fire Brigade returned together with a hiker who had reached the Col Cornier peak.

During the descent, probably also due to the onset of darkness, he lost his bearings at the crossroads between the Col Cornier path and the one that descends to Casera Campo and, frightened, he called the Nue112.

To locate his position it took longer than expected because immediately after the call his phone was discharged and therefore it was not possible to identify him to devise the coordinates of his position.

The technicians were divided into teams and walked the different paths present until they identified it. Exhausted and followed step by step by the mountain rescue doctor, the man was escorted along the descent into the valley.