Tarvisio. A car, probably due to bad weather, went off the road on its own, on the morning of Friday 9 December, while proceeding along the Pontebbana state road 13 in the direction of Tarvisio-Coccau.

The vehicle – around 10.30 – ended its run on steep ground, falling about twenty meters down an escarpment. The driver, a woman, managed to get out of the car by herself.

On site the firefighters for the safety and recovery of the vehicle, the Carabinieri of Tarvisio. Sores immediately sent the crew of an ambulance from Tarvisio and the air ambulance to the scene, which however had to return due to adverse weather conditions.

In full synergy with the firefighters, the woman was rescued by health personnel and then transported to the Tolmezzo hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

Another accident occurred shortly before in Campoformido, in the hamlet of Basaldella, where two cars collided in via Campoformido. The forces of order, the firefighters and the 118 doctors sent by Sores intervened on the scene of the accident.