Original Title: It’s been a long journey for migrant workers to ask for their wages for ten years

Recently, the Washi Tribunal of the Yantan District Court in Zigong City heard a labor contract dispute case involving wage arrears for migrant workers for ten years. After the judge in charge patiently explained the law and reasoned, the mediation of the case was a complete success, and the case payment was fulfilled on the spot.

In February 2012, Lao Mou worked in a project contracted by Lao He in Lijiang, Yunnan. After the project was completed, Lao He owed Lao Mou 16,000 yuan in labor costs after settlement due to lack of capital turnover. Lao He then issued an “IOU” to Lao Mou, agreeing to pay 16,000 yuan in labor costs, but did not agree on a repayment date.

Afterwards, Lao Mou repeatedly asked for it but failed. In addition, Lao He changed his contact information and other reasons, the two parties lost contact for a long time, and Lao Mou was unable to ask for salary. Until October 2022, Lao Mou had no choice but to sue in the Washi Court of Yantan District Court, demanding that Lao He pay his labor fees.

After accepting the case, the judge listened to the plaintiff Lao Mou’s statement, carefully read the file, and questioned both parties. He learned that Lao Mou had been running around asking for wages in the past ten years, and he was very anxious. The judge in charge immediately contacted and patiently persuaded the defendant Lao He, told him to be honest in his life and work, and educated him about the legal consequences of arrears of wages to migrant workers.

Through repeatedly talking about the law, morality, reason, and human feelings, the defendant Lao He gradually realized the legal consequences of breaking morality and breaking promises, and realized his own mistakes. He said that even if he was currently in financial difficulties, he should keep his promise, and immediately Apologize to the plaintiff, Lao Mou, and are willing to pay the labor fees owed.

Lao Mou expressed his understanding of Lao He’s economic situation and made concessions. The two parties reached an agreement. After receiving the case money, Lao Mou thanked him repeatedly and withdrew the lawsuit on the spot. The ten-year dispute over wage arrears to migrant workers was successfully resolved and won sincere praise from the masses. (Cheng Xiaoya cover reporter Liu Kesheng Chen Zhangcai)

