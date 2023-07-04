Home » It has been seen that the Government has been carrying out processes that flirt with mining: José Luis Magaña
News

It has been seen that the Government has been carrying out processes that flirt with mining: José Luis Magaña

by admin
It has been seen that the Government has been carrying out processes that flirt with mining: José Luis Magaña

This Monday in the Plataforma program, the economist José Luis Magaña spoke about the issue of mining in the country, noting that El Salvador was the first country to approve metal mining.

“A few days ago it was the 14th anniversary of the murder of Marcelo Rivera who was dedicated to defending water and against mining, his fight allowed El Salvador to be the first country to approve the ban on metal mining”highlighted Magaña.

Despite this, the economist pointed out that there are currently complaints from people who are mobilizing in Cabañas in order to move the issue of mining again, which he considered worrying, since it has been seen that the government has been carrying out processes who “flirt” with mining.

“It is no coincidence that at the beginning of this year the arbitrary capture of the leaders of the Santa Marta Community was carried out, leaders of the communities that in history have defended water… They are trying to dismantle the communities that have historically tried to stop death projects”Magana said.

Finally, the economist opined that apparently for this government the idea of ​​development is used to contaminate water, cut down trees and carry out real estate projects in the country.

See also  He kills his adoptive father with an ax

You may also like

Íngrit Valencia, gold in San Salvador, dreams of...

EU. The transition to the circular economy is...

Multiple Fatalities and Injuries in Philadelphia Shooting, Amidst...

President Xi Jinping’s Congratulatory Letter to the 3rd...

Nuremberg | Over 200 champions awarded

More than 180,000 vehicles mobilized through Cesar during...

Apparently drones shot down again over Moscow region

FGR achieved a sentence of more than 106...

Buenaventura in power of the gangs, governor of...

17-Year Spy Scandal: How a Woman’s Temptation Leads...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy