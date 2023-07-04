It has been seen that the Government has been carrying out processes that flirt with mining: José Luis Magaña

This Monday in the Plataforma program, the economist José Luis Magaña spoke about the issue of mining in the country, noting that El Salvador was the first country to approve metal mining.

“A few days ago it was the 14th anniversary of the murder of Marcelo Rivera who was dedicated to defending water and against mining, his fight allowed El Salvador to be the first country to approve the ban on metal mining”highlighted Magaña.

Despite this, the economist pointed out that there are currently complaints from people who are mobilizing in Cabañas in order to move the issue of mining again, which he considered worrying, since it has been seen that the government has been carrying out processes who “flirt” with mining.

“It is no coincidence that at the beginning of this year the arbitrary capture of the leaders of the Santa Marta Community was carried out, leaders of the communities that in history have defended water… They are trying to dismantle the communities that have historically tried to stop death projects”Magana said.

Finally, the economist opined that apparently for this government the idea of ​​development is used to contaminate water, cut down trees and carry out real estate projects in the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

