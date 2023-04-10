In an interview with ‘Dimelo King’, the urban music singer Nicky Jam acknowledged that vallenato was a fundamental part in it revival of his musical career.

The Puerto Rican, who lived several years in Colombia, explained that when he was in the worst stage of his career, listening to the vallenato lyrics they helped him to continue making music.

“When I moved to Colombia to do showsI took love to music again. I don’t know what happened but when I started listening to the vallenato lyrics, that helped me a lot to rediscover myself musically speaking”declared the artist.

Nicky Jam is recognized worldwide for his trajectory in urban music. Also, in various interviews has expressed his love for Colombiaconsidering it his second home.

Watch the full interview: