Home News “It helped me rediscover myself musically”
News

“It helped me rediscover myself musically”

by admin
“It helped me rediscover myself musically”

In an interview with ‘Dimelo King’, the urban music singer Nicky Jam acknowledged that vallenato was a fundamental part in it revival of his musical career.

The Puerto Rican, who lived several years in Colombia, explained that when he was in the worst stage of his career, listening to the vallenato lyrics they helped him to continue making music.

“When I moved to Colombia to do showsI took love to music again. I don’t know what happened but when I started listening to the vallenato lyrics, that helped me a lot to rediscover myself musically speaking”declared the artist.

Nicky Jam is recognized worldwide for his trajectory in urban music. Also, in various interviews has expressed his love for Colombiaconsidering it his second home.

Watch the full interview:

See also  TV series "Hundreds of Refined Steel" launch conference held-Shangluo Window

You may also like

China announces end to military drills: Beijing has...

Mountain rescuer died after a crash on the...

Bank of Japan new governor Ueda “Financial easing...

Several accidents occurred on the Aguazul-Sogamoso highway over...

That was the 1st Atlassian Cloud Day at...

The Court of Appeal proceeds with the trial...

Three Once Caldas players arrested for alleged extortion

The Ministry of Justice held a mobilization and...

Intact curly tail: why feeding is so important.

Morocco’s economic situation attracts major investors

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy