It is “absurd” to include Ricardo Salgado in the Engel List

Former Honduran President Manuel Zelaya Rosales has condemned the United States‘ decision to include Minister of Strategic Planning Ricardo Salgado in the new Engel List, calling it “absurd” and in line with the US’s “imperialist policy.”

Zelaya expressed outrage at the inclusion of Salgado, stating that it is ridiculous for the US to sanction someone who has never even had a visa. He accused the US of continuing its “imperialist policy against Latin American left-wing leaders.”

In addition, Zelaya criticized the US Embassy in Honduras, claiming that while the world has progressed in its ideas, the United States has remained stagnant. He also stated that Salgado has not yet commented on his inclusion on the Engel List.

According to the US, Salgado “undermined democratic processes or institutions by directing coordinated efforts of the Libre Party to intimidate opposition legislators who were calling for a legislative session on October 31, 2023.”

The Engel List also included businessman Mohamed Yusuf Amdani Bai and Cristian Adolfo Sánchez. Salgado has not yet responded to the allegations.

The inclusion of Salgado and others on the Engel List has sparked controversy and condemned by Zelaya and other critics as an unjust attack on left-wing leaders in Latin America.

