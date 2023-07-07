It is astonishing for those who abuse the feelings of the religious nation by targeting its symbols, but they do not like to respond to them in a way that depicts their egregious ignorance of matters of religion.

Mohamed Sharky

Recently, there has been a lot of provocation in our country by the disgraceful fragmentation of the nation’s feelings by targeting its religious symbols, whether it is related to compilers in the religious field, or their works, and it has gone beyond its maximum methods of insulting with great arrogance and bad manners with the ancient imams of hadith in particular, and with scholars and thinkers. Their old and new, their dead and their living, and with the general preachers and preachers, so that none of them is spared from the malicious what they utter of invalid speech, or what their dirty pens write of falsehood and slander, and it is hired by those who hate Islam inside and outside, and they are considered Their abuse is what they call freedom of opinion and freedom of expression, but when the response to their abuse comes to them by revealing their egregious ignorance of matters of religion, they become frantic, arrogant, and fussy about complaining about it, as if freedom of opinion and freedom of expression are monopolized by them alone, so it is worse than a calcified and exclusionary mentality.

The elements of this fragmentation consist of those with abnormal interests. Some of them are mercenaries in herbal medicine who drive it among the people, and scavenge from what the deceived people gain access to on social media. And among them is the one who took from him the obsession with ethnicity and sectarianism, so he made himself proud of his race, sect, and dialect, and wrote down the fact that all creation, male and female, can only be denied by the ungrateful or the arrogant, and that the differentiation between them in races and sects is just an illusion and a myth, and that the differentiation is only between them. With piety, and how can he do that, and he lacks this due to the virtue of your slander, which he does not cease to pronounce. And among them were those who took his share of knowledge, so he wanted to imitate the self-made people in acquiring it, but he scurried, and did not restrain himself, and his condition was like that of the enlightened pagans when the earth was devoid of eagles. And among them are those who committed a crime in the name of religion out of ignorance and extremism, and repented of their crime after being imprisoned, and then turned away from their deceitful religiosity, and turned their face towards the camp of deceit and debauchery, thus moving from an advocate of terrorism and criminality to an advocate of obscenity and recklessness … to other than these, and they formed a weaker alliance than The spider’s house, and vanity has deceived them, inflated their vanity, and seduced them with what he seduced with which he seduced the urinating Bedouin in Zamzam season of Hajj, seeking fame, so he had the fame of the curse of the pilgrims.

The strange thing is that the members of this group seek refuge in the official religious institution in our country when they want to harm scholars, thinkers, preachers, preachers, and writers, exposing their egregious ignorance of religion, their intrusion into it, their detestation of it, and their call for evils. Its scholars accuse them of attacking them, and accusing them of exploiting their positions in it for that reason. How amazing are those who rule this official religious institution, and are satisfied with its rule when preachers and preachers stop forbidding their evils, and exposing them, and reject its rule when their private parts are exposed.

Finally, we point out that this fragmentation imagines – and it is completely delusional in that – that the time has come for the secularization of Muslim societies, including ours, and that is why there has been a lot of talk about it in recent times. Its Islamic identity is on the part of Western secular arrogance that wants to pass on what the Muslim nation does not accept, clinging to the Book of its Lord, the Almighty, and to the Sunnah of His Messenger, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him. Western secularism has enlisted godfathers among our people in order to pass what is impossible for the nation to accept, and for this they have set aside funds to be spent on the likes of the rogue fragmentation in our society as we mentioned in this article.

