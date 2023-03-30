Pazarcık and Elbistan in Kahramanmaraş The construction of permanent residences, which are planned to be built for citizens whose buildings were destroyed or severely damaged after the earthquakes in the districts, started. While the first excavation in the city was laid in Afşin district about a month ago, TOKİ quickly laid the foundations for the places determined by the Environment and Urbanization Directorate. It is expected that the mass housing, which is planned to be built at the determined points of the city, will be 4 or 5 floors.

Dulkadiroglu district Karacasu Work continues feverishly in the mass housing units, which are the continuation of Karşıyaka TOKİ Houses. It is expected that the houses of the earthquake victims, whose foundations have been laid and the work continues, will be built in the region as 13 blocks in the first place.

TOKİ Residences Deputy Manager Remzi Büyükçıkrıkçı said, “There are 24 buildings here and they have 4 floors together with the ground floor. There are 20 flats in each of them and there are 630 flats in total. Thankfully, our places were not damaged excessively in this earthquake. The buildings are intact. New houses are currently being built here. “There is no problem with distance to the city. The municipality provides transportation services and we have no problems. We are 13 kilometers away from the city,” he said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, In Kahramanmaraş, the foundations were laid by attending the groundbreaking ceremony, which included 7 thousand 353 houses and 620 village houses.

