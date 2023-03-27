Home News It is confirmed that Egan Bernal did not suffer fractures
News

It is confirmed that Egan Bernal did not suffer fractures

by admin
It is confirmed that Egan Bernal did not suffer fractures

Within the framework of the sixth stage of the Tour of Catalonia, Egan Bernal suffered a severe fall with 90 kilometers to go from the finish line that made him leave the competition.

The ‘beetle’, who was returning from an injury that was also the product of another fall in the Vuelta a San Juan, in Argentina, fell on Saturday along with three other cyclists. Although Bernal got up and continued running, the Ineos team asked him not to continue and withdraw from the competition.

The reason was because they did not want to compromise the health of the athlete for the upcoming competitions. The medical department of the British team confirmed and cleared up doubts that Egan suffered fracturesit was through his social networks where he detailed the situation of the cyclist.

Update: Egan Bernal was taken to a local hospital after leaving stage 6 of the Volta a Catalunya, where pictures showed no signs of fractures. Further medical evaluation will continue over the next few days and treatment of the skin abrasions he sustained,” the statement said.

See also  public tender for the recruitment of 10 permanent staff

You may also like

Consumer protection: passenger’s rights in case of flight...

Captured ex-candidate for the Ariporo Peace Council accused...

Moscow: “We have weapons capable of wiping out...

Authorities highlight that the country records 17 days...

At the trial against Juve also a lawyer...

Images of the romance between Emily Ratajkowski and...

Live Casino Games What are they?

​​Japanese drug factory workers detained by China, Beijing...

Bridge over the Strait, decree law approved

Exception Regime has brought tranquility and security to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy