Within the framework of the sixth stage of the Tour of Catalonia, Egan Bernal suffered a severe fall with 90 kilometers to go from the finish line that made him leave the competition.

The ‘beetle’, who was returning from an injury that was also the product of another fall in the Vuelta a San Juan, in Argentina, fell on Saturday along with three other cyclists. Although Bernal got up and continued running, the Ineos team asked him not to continue and withdraw from the competition.

The reason was because they did not want to compromise the health of the athlete for the upcoming competitions. The medical department of the British team confirmed and cleared up doubts that Egan suffered fracturesit was through his social networks where he detailed the situation of the cyclist.

“Update: Egan Bernal was taken to a local hospital after leaving stage 6 of the Volta a Catalunya, where pictures showed no signs of fractures. Further medical evaluation will continue over the next few days and treatment of the skin abrasions he sustained,” the statement said.