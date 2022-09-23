There is controversy in Lecce after the hospital director Vito Fazzi, Carlo Leo, has imposed a ban on feeding cats of the feline colony that lives inside the enclosure of the health facility. The decision, dictated by reasons of a hygienic-sanitary nature, was contested by the animal rights activists who also posted posters to protect the felines.

In support of the medical director’s disposition, the general management of the ASL takes sides, explaining the reasons for the provision. “It is known that hospitals are health care facilities for the diagnosis and treatment of acute or long-term illnesses and are, therefore, facilities in which there is a high percentage of frail patients, often immunocompromised or immunosuppressed: elderly patients, patients in pediatric age, patients suffering from neoplastic diseases “, says the ASL in a note.

“These structures cannot be considered places suitable for the establishment of feline colonies – specifies the general management of the ASL – nor for the presence of wandering domestic animals, also due to the difficulty of ensuring a complete and periodic health control of these animals. a feline colony near the hospital structure would certainly involve the presence of animals even within the same hospital “.

“There are numerous pathogens that could be transmitted from wandering cats to people in extremely fragile conditions, such as many of those admitted to a hospital or who access it for diagnostic and assistance services. The same hospital staff – also points out the Local Health Authority – that it should be, due to personal inclination, to look after these animals could act as an unconscious vector of pathogens within the hospital wards. Furthermore, there could be not a few health and hygiene problems related to the management of litter and food residues “.

And again: “For an elementary precautionary principle – observe the top management of the health care company – solutions should therefore be found for their relocation or in areas distant from the hospital structure or to private individuals who could adopt them. The Veterinary Service of Animal Health of the ASL will be able to guarantee, in any case and in agreement with the volunteers and the Environment Office of the Municipality of Lecce, the identification and sterilization of all the animals present in the area “.