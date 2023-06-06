It is hoped that matters will be settled with the IMF this month: Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that Pakistan is “very optimistic” that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will settle matters this month.

Since early February, Pakistan has been in talks with the IMF for a release of $1.1 billion. A $6.5 billion bailout package was signed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government in 2019.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told Turkey’s Anadolu news agency in an interview in Ankara: ‘We are still very optimistic that the IMF program will be settled. All the terms and conditions will be fulfilled in the ninth review of the IMF and we hope to hear some good news this month.

Shahbaz Sharif was in Ankara for the swearing-in of the third-term president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In late May, Pakistan’s prime minister requested IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva for help in reviving the frozen funds, but also said that “Pakistan has a backup plan.”

Shahbaz Sharif has said in an interview to Anadolu News Agency that ‘We have fulfilled all the conditions. I repeat, every one of the IMF’s requirements has been met as pre-emptive measures. This time the IMF required that these steps be completed before the board’s approval, so we have met them.’

He said that the people of Pakistan have been facing many challenges in the past, but if needed, ‘we will rise again’.

He says, ‘Pakistan was on the brink of default in April 2022 as the then government had violated the IMF agreement and the economy was in shambles.

‘Then we had a devastating flood in August 2022. Along with this, we have been facing rapidly increasing inflation due to the international situation.’

Asked about the country’s recent political issues and Imran Khan, he said the former prime minister was facing allegations of “gross corruption, poor governance, and wheeling dealing” and the law had to deal with it. lay down.’

The Prime Minister of Pakistan said that he (Imran Khan) had been brainstorming his people and a group of his goons for a period of time, that in the event of their arrest, a violent response would be shown when called.

He said that ‘Imran Khan planned a very serious action against Pakistan. He incited his people and there is overwhelming evidence of this.

“Those who attacked civilian installations will be prosecuted under civilian law and those who attacked military installations and desecration of institutions will be prosecuted under the Military Act.”

He explained that the Act, which has been in force since 1951, allows prosecution of civilians other than military personnel who are ‘directly or indirectly connected’ with certain criminal acts.

Shehbaz Sharif added that ‘under this act, once the judge passes sentence, the convict has two appeals – once in the High Court and then in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.’

On the country’s situation, Shahbaz Sharif said that ‘the purpose of this whole process’ is to ensure justice ‘so that this never happens again in Pakistan.’