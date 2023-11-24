“Sacrificing the Long Term for the Short Term” – Disciplinary Inspection and Supervision in Jiujiang Reveals Corruption in Investment Promotion

Jiujiang, Jiangxi – In December 2022, an investigation into former deputy secretary-general of the municipal government, Huang Jiajie, and former party secretary and director of the Municipal Commerce Bureau, has revealed widespread corruption in the city’s investment promotion system. The Jiujiang Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision issued disciplinary inspection and supervision recommendations to the Municipal Commerce Bureau Party Committee, citing a variety of issues in the city’s approach to attracting investments, including a focus on short-term gains over long-term sustainability.

The investigation has uncovered a series of problematic investment practices, with a focus on attracting projects at all costs, even at the expense of long-term growth and sustainability. Former party secretary Huang Jiajie, who was detained in January 2022, is reported to have been heavily involved in these practices. The investigation revealed that Huang Jiajie, during his tenure, favored image projects and performance projects, focusing on short-term visible changes and indicators of growth, rather than emphasizing high-quality development of the economy or industry.

The investigation has shocked the city’s investment promotion system, revealing a culture of bribery, personal gain, and a lack of focus on efficient and sustainable investment. Huang Jiajie’s case has exposed the dangers of sacrificing long-term growth for immediately visible results and personal benefits.

The Jiujiang Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision has actively promoted case-based reform and governance, calling for party members and cadres to establish a correct view of political performance. The investigation serves as a reminder of the importance of avoiding formalism, bureaucracy, and the pursuit of short-term gains in attracting investment.

Huang Jiajie’s case has been a wake-up call for the city’s investment promotion system. The investigation has revealed a need for a shift in focus from short-term gains to long-term, sustainable investment strategies that prioritize the high-quality development of the economy and industry. The investigation and subsequent disciplinary action against Huang Jiajie send a strong message to party members and cadres about the importance of maintaining transparency, integrity, and a focus on the long-term prosperity of the city.

