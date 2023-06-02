It is mandatory to register nurseries before the ICA – news

Message to the nurseries of Cauca to avoid informality and illegality.

In a training session for nurserymen in Cauca, officials from the Colombian Agricultural Institute (ICA) reported on the need and importance of registering nurseries with the national health authority to counteract informality and illegality in the production chain.

The risk communication event, led by the ICA section manager in Cauca, Vladimir Ernesto Medina Vásquez, had the support of the Departmental Committee of Coffee Growers and the participation of technical assistants, nursery owners and representatives of other entities.

“Nursery growers were reminded of the need and obligation to be registered with the ICA and they were informed of what it means for the country’s phytosanitary health to market certified plant material such as coffee, fruit, and citrus seeds, among others. We thank the directors of the Departmental Committee of Coffee Growers for their support and accompaniment to hold this meeting”, emphasized Medina Vásquez.

According to the ICA, to date 30 registered nurseries are reported, of which 10 must renew their registration as coffee seed producers and marketers, under Resolution 0780006 of 2020.

“We promote legality so that the plant propagation material that is marketed comes from nurseries registered with the ICA. However, just as there are establishments that comply with current regulations, another 30 nurseries are also reported that are not yet registered, and that due to this the sanctioning process must be started”, stressed the sectional manager.

The ICA branch, in Cauca, will continue to carry out technical control of the production and commercialization of plant material, in order to prevent risks that threaten the agricultural health of the department and the country.