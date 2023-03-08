The Director of the National Civil Police (PNC), Mauricio Arriaza Chicas, stressed that the fight against crime is not a coincidence, but the result of the will of the Government of President Nayib Bukele.

“It is not a matter of chance, but of will. The security strategies led by Mr. President Nayib Bukele have allowed us to reach another day without homicides”, said the director.

The words of Arriaza Chicas are about the corporation’s statistics that account for one more day without homicides. With this sum 305 days during the term of President Bukele.

The actions of the security forces have allowed El Salvador to become the safest country in Latin America. Thanks to these measures, the country was removed from the dishonorable list of the most violent countries in which they remained during the ARENA and FMLN administrations.