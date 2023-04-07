Home News “It is not by bowing our heads that we are going to achieve peace”: Lara to the Petro Government
“It is not by bowing our heads that we are going to achieve peace”: Lara to the Petro Government

“It is not by bowing our heads that we are going to achieve peace”: Lara to the Petro Government

After the situation experienced by the security scheme, the former mayor of Neiva sent a forceful message to the Petro Government.

Yesterday, Rodrigo Lara Sánchez, former mayor of Neiva, denounced through his social networks that two people assigned to his security scheme were temporarily detained by an armed group on the road from Popayán to La Plata in Huila. According to the former mayor, the assigned vehicle and weapons were stolen. In addition, other vehicles and people were also detained in the same area.

Fortunately, the two people assigned to Lara’s security were released and are unharmed. The former mayor is in Popayán.

Lara sent a strong message to the Petro Government after the situation experienced by its security scheme, stating that this is a call to the Government, “because it is not bending the power of the State, it is not bowing our heads before these people who want to take away our peace of mind How are we going to achieve the long-awaited peace?

The corresponding authorities are investigating the facts to find those responsible and take the necessary measures to guarantee the safety of citizens.

