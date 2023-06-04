It is not the first time that Benedetti has been deprived of his visa to the US

On the night of June 2, 2023, the former Colombian ambassador to Venezuela, Armando Benedetti, was notified of the suspension of his visa to travel to the United States. The event occurred after his resignation from that embassy in the neighboring country, after learning of the scandal involving Laura Sarabia’s ex-nanny, Marelbys Meza, due to the loss of a briefcase in the apartment of the former chief of staff of the Presidency of the Republic, which allegedly contained $7,000 inside.

Recently, Armando Benedetti (apparently without the permission of Minister Álvaro Leyva Durán) visited one of his sons to accompany him in his primary grade in the United States.

This is not the first time that the former Colombian ambassador to Venezuela has been left without a US visa. The first time this type of event happened was in December 2017 after the Attorney General’s Office began copies to the Supreme Court of Justice for the Odebrecht scandal. This fact -apparently- was what led the United States Department of State to make the decision to suspend the visa of this Colombian politician.

In November 2017, the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice opened a preliminary investigation against Senator Armando Benedetti, for the Odebretch case and in which it tried to establish if he was part of the group ‘Los Bulldozer’, in the Mussa Besaile, Bernardo Miguel Elías, Antonio Guerra De la Espriella, Álvaro Ashton, Sandra Villadiego, Martín Morales and Ape Cuello were also involved. After a little over four years, the court finally decided to close the investigation against the senator.

The Supreme Court of Justice ordered the filing of the file as it did not find evidence in which the congressman was involved and with which a formal investigation could be carried out, thus confirming that Armando Benedetti never participated or had ties with the multinational and Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

Armando Benedetti’s farewell letter to Gustavo Petro

After the news of his departure from the national government was confirmed, the former ambassador, through his Twitter account, thanked President Gustavo Petro for having entrusted him with the Colombian embassy in Venezuela.

“For many years I have admired your willingness to defend the rights of the most disadvantaged and the denunciation of systematic violence in our country. I followed your political project and joined it with the full conviction that your thinking and vision were what our country needed. With great enthusiasm I accompanied you in the epic and arduous campaign days, trying to achieve the dream of having a government of change “

“It has been a great honor to accompany you in these months of government as ambassador to Venezuela. Reopening relations with this sister country that welcomed thousands and thousands of compatriots for so many years who, due to various circumstances, found refuge there, restarting such an intense and beneficial commercial relationship for both countries were great achievements and satisfactions. I hope that Colombia knows how to value and take advantage of the great opportunity that your government represents”.

“I am resigning from my position as Ambassador to the sister Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.”

Armando Alberto Benedetti Villaneda.

