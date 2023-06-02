Home » It is now available! Iván Villazón presents the video for ‘El Merequetengue’
It is now available! Iván Villazón presents the video for ‘El Merequetengue’

Vallenato music singer Iván Villazón and his accordion player Augusto ‘Tuto’ López presented this Friday the Official video clip of the song ‘El Merequetengue’.

As if it were a theatrical function and with several dancers on stage, ‘La voz tenor del vallenato’ presents a proposal with wind instruments and jazz steps fused with vallenato to make it more attractive to the public.

The production was in charge of the company 6609 Films and was recorded in the city of Barranquilla.

Go see it, enjoy the weekend and dance to your rhythm”, Iván Villazón wrote on his social networks, where he published the video available on his YouTube channel since June 2.

‘El Merequetengue’ is a song written by Enrique Díaz and was included in the collection album ‘De Luisiana a Valledupar’, made up of ten vallenato songs fused with jazz.

