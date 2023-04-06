By Deivis Caro

On March 14, Angelica Agamez finished his cycle in Agency for Reintegration and Normalization, ARN, where he was 14 years. In the entity he made a career. She arrived as a health professional and was later appointed Territorial Coordinator, initially of the Magdalena Medio Territorial Group and from 2014 on the Cesar-La Guajira Territorial Group.

The ARN It is the entity of the national government in charge of assisting the population that decides to demobilize from the armed groups. In simple words, the function of the ARN is that they do not return to war, but that access job opportunities, education, health…

Regarding your departure, THE PYLON spoke with Angelica Agamez, psychologist by profession and Specialist in Human Talent Management and Human Rights. As few know the reincorporation process led by the signatories of the peace agreement who live in the old ETCR Tierra Grata (Manaure, Cesar) and Pondores (Fonseca, La Guajira).

Closing a cycle in the ARN, what conclusions did these years of work leave you?

A task was carried out to reintegrate the demobilized population and also to consolidate the old territorial spaces. There are still challenges, but during the period we were in the Agency We seek to generate opportunities, work hand in hand with the ex-combatant population and articulate with the entities of the territory to help solve their needs

The population in the process of reintegration and reincorporation is committed to its processes. They are people who have been managers of their own development.

In terms of reincorporation, the initial effort was to gain trust with the population and thus strengthen the process. The Agency received them in 2017 after laying down weapons. Professionals lived with them to recognize their needs.

What have been the biggest advances in the process?

I think the main advance is the roots that the population has in the territory. The population is recognized in the territory where it lives.

We also got them to access the education, health services, among othersFor example, today the population and their families have health, education, and early childhood care coverage.

We also manage access to individual and collective productive projects. Once they agreed to their projects, we accompanied them so that they were sustainable. We can say that we left projects that are working and that the ARN continues to accompany, including two collective projects.

And what progress was achieved in access to land?

In Pondores, La Guajira, we managed to make the National Land Agency will deliver two properties: Portobelo and San Luis, for the population to build their homes and develop their productive projects.

What was that process like for the communities to accept the signatories?

We always work to recover the social fabric and for the communities to trust the ex-combatants. The idea was to establish bridges. There is something I want to highlight: ex-combatants have always wanted the benefits would also reach the communities where they lived.

It wasn’t something overnight. reconciliation is a process and it is achieved little by little, working with the institutions, with community action boards, with host communities.

What are the main challenges that the national government must address?

Habitability and housing, so that the ex-combatant population can access their home to strengthen their roots in the territory.

Also community reintegration. Reincorporation remains a challenge because peace is made with the communities. We must continue building bridges and generating opportunities.

Third, economic reincorporation. It is necessary to continue contributing to the sustainability of productive projects. In Cesar and La Guajira leave two collective projectsone of the largest in the country, which requires support and technical and financial strengthening for its consolidation.

And finally, the other challenge is the impact on the public policies, that is to say, getting the new regional governments to include to the population within their development plans.

What advice would you give to the person who arrives as coordinator?

Recognize progress, but above all listen to the population. In this work Good results are only achieved if the needs of the population served are interpreted and corresponding co-responsibility actions are generated. Institutional articulation is fundamental.

What is the key to achieving that the demobilized complete their transition to civilian life?

The accompaniment. Of course it depends on the will of each individual, but permanent follow-up, comprehensive monitoring of the route and co-responsibility actions guarantee the success of the process.

What is the goal of ARN routes?

That the person overcomes his state of vulnerability, accesses the opportunities offered by the state and society, that are economically and socially sustainable and remain legal.

What is peace?

It is a task of all: society, institutions and individuals. It is a day-to-day exercise. But I believe that peace is the generation of opportunities. It is impossible to achieve it without generating opportunities.

What did you learn during your time at ARN?

I learned that an opportunity changes everything. I also have a lot to be thankful for, especially because it helped me as a human being to have another perspective of life and the communities. Within the process, a lot of resilience and tenacity were needed to generate transformations.

Personally, how did you experience the critical moments of the agreement…

Many times there were moments of tension, perhaps because the expected results were not achieved with the speed that was needed. As Government took the offers, however it was not possible to meet all the needs of the population at the same time. Sometimes the expectations and needs were much higher than the offer.

In those moments it was time to sit down dialogue with communities. There were moments of tension, but we always reconciled.

In the end you feel satisfaction when you see the reincorporated graduating, when one sees women leading processes. I feel like it was worth every effort.

How to make a community empower itself?

We do a lot of community exercises. First we talked with the communities to find out what needs they wanted to solve. That prevented taking actions with damage.

Within that exercise, the important thing is to be precise and build together. We worked on coexistence actions, prevention actions, to strengthen protective environments. Do not generate false expectations, but be clear.