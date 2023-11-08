It is our duty to speak out for the Palestinians: Journalists rally in Karachi

Gaza March was organized on November 8, 2023 at Karachi Press Club against Israel’s aggression on Gaza.

Karachi’s journalist community expressed solidarity with Palestinian journalists and people by marching from Karachi Press Club to Governor’s House and raised slogans.

The special thing about this march was that along with journalists from all over the city, families of many journalists also participated in it.

On this occasion, journalist and analyst Mazhar Abbas said in a conversation with Independent Urdu that “Journalism is a powerful pillar of society that brings the truth to the fore, that exposes the oppression of rulers around the world, that’s why Israeli regular journalists in Gaza are their targets.” After which the number of dead journalists has exceeded 50. Even his family is being targeted.’

Mazar Abbas said that the people of Pakistan need to make a common plan of action and we have gathered to express solidarity with Palestine through protest and will continue this protest until Palestine is free.

Pakistan Union of Journalists Chairman GM Jamali also took part in the Gaza March. He said in a conversation with Independent Urdu that ‘Israeli beasts do not follow the principles of war, nor do they follow any ethics. They destroyed families, targeted journalists so that their hideous face could not be exposed. Palestinian news agency Wafa reporter Muhammad Abu Hasra was killed along with 40 family members, there are hundreds of families that were wiped out.

So far, about 40 journalists have lost their lives in the course of their duties due to the Israeli bombing, the bombing has not stopped yet. The purpose of targeting journalists is to hide the genocide of Palestinians from the world.

GM Jamali also said that if such a large number of journalists were targeted elsewhere in the world, the reaction of the international organizations of media freedom would have been spectacular. Today, this duty of raising voice is on the shoulders of all of us as journalists.

On the other hand, Jamaat-e-Islami took out a children’s Gaza march on the Karachi Shahrah Qaideen. A march was held for children who were victims of Israeli brutality in Gaza.

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman while addressing the Gaza March said that I am grateful to all the children and teachers present in the march, these children are sending a message to the Muslims of the entire Ummah today.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that “Today, the first is in the possession of the Zionists, the Jews think that they will create Greater Israel, Israel is martyring children to fulfill its goals.”

Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi further said that ‘Our education system does not teach that America is a terrorist state, America is supporting Israel today, Israel is an illegitimate state.’

