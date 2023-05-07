It is possible to bring revolution with the help of social media

The general impression is that after the introduction of computers, mobile phones and the social networking apps and websites provided by them, there has been a significant decline in human interaction. This may be the case, but it is part of the picture. On the other hand, we have seen not only a significant increase in the number of contacts between siblings, friends and relatives, but also an acceleration in these contacts.

I still remember my childhood. Most of my family lived in Quetta. It was a time when not only mobile phones, but also landline phones were not available in every house. Direct dialing facility for other cities (especially cities like Quetta) was not easily available. After booking a call, one had to sit by the telephone for a long time to know when the operator would receive a call and talk to one’s siblings and loved ones.

The only means of sending a written message was through letters, which were delivered at intervals of several days. If an emergency message needed to be sent, there was the telegraph, the wire facility, which was not only very expensive for the time (it charged a fee per word of the message sent), but also required the telegraph office to send it. Had to go. I remember that this office in Lahore city was located near GPO Chowk. That means there was a gap of at least ten days between sending a letter and receiving a reply.

It was the time of our school and college days. Then, when I started the job, I was initially exposed to the then very modern system of the newspaper The News. Computer system and that too Apple Macintosh. In the beginning, something

For a long time he was afraid of what would happen if he was teased. At that time there were no experts in Pakistan to operate this system, so whites were hired for our training. And thus slowly it started to be understood that computer is not an intimidating thing but a A friend who is ready to help us in every matter.

Then mobile phones were introduced and soon smart phones came. Who changed the life of a common man. Our generation can be considered very fortunate to have seen this very important process of human development unfold step by step.

Today we see that computers and smartphones have become a necessity for everyone. Introduced by them, social media has become an integral part of our lives, and it has undoubtedly brought people closer together in many ways. Although there are some negative aspects of social media, such as cyber bullying, blackmailing and spreading of misinformation, due to some irresponsible and criminal minded elements, but despite all these, if we look at the positive aspects of social media. They are far outweighed by the negative aspects.

Social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter have not only given us the opportunity to stay connected with our friends and relatives in a better way, but also give us a platform to connect with our like-minded people across the globe. provided To read any kind of content or watch a video on any topic in the world is just a few button presses. Thanks to this social media and computer technology, countless people are employed and now it is probably the most and easiest way to earn money in the world. But it is a pity that at least in our country there is no effective system to suppress those who take advantage of this development of social media and its spread.

We have seen how fearlessly fraudsters are fooling simple people. Some are hacking bank accounts, some are making scams in the name of online businesses, some are asking for mobile phone balances of girls, some are luring people into fake reward schemes. And now, the help of social media is also being taken in cases of return of stolen vehicles with money and kidnapping for ransom with the help of girls.

Some time ago, I myself became a victim of the latest incident of negative use of social media. It happened that one morning the electricity meter of several houses in the neighborhood, including mine, was found stolen. The boldness of the thief that he removed the meter and left his WhatsApp number along with the cut wire. On being contacted, he not only asked for twenty thousand rupees to return the meter, but also boldly and boldly gave his number to receive money in the banking service of a mobile company. The matter was also brought to the notice of the police, but in vain. Despite the passage of several months, even today, the perpetrators have no remorse and they are continuing their crimes in the city.

Overall, social media has undoubtedly had a positive impact on our lives by connecting us with people, providing access to information, building communities, promoting businesses, and providing a space for creative expression. If the suppression of the negative users of this technology is properly managed, surely a revolution can be brought about in the society with the help of computer technology and social media.