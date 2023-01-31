In the written statement made by the Dairy Products Manufacturers Association (SUIB), it was stated that they could not receive a positive response from the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Agriculture against the objections to the increase in raw milk, and it was reported that this hike would be reflected in all dairy products at a rate of 20-25 percent.

In the statement made by the union, it was noted that despite all the objections and attempts made by the Ministry and the Prime Ministry, against the raw milk hike decision of the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, which was stated unilaterally on January 15, no positive response was received.

In the statement, “We would like to declare to the public with regret that; It is predicted that this increase will be reflected in all dairy products at a rate of around 20-25 percent. It is announced to the public with respect.”