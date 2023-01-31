Home News It is predicted that it will reflect on all dairy products at a rate of 20-25 percent.
News

It is predicted that it will reflect on all dairy products at a rate of 20-25 percent.

by admin
It is predicted that it will reflect on all dairy products at a rate of 20-25 percent.

In the written statement made by the Dairy Products Manufacturers Association (SUIB), it was stated that they could not receive a positive response from the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Agriculture against the objections to the increase in raw milk, and it was reported that this hike would be reflected in all dairy products at a rate of 20-25 percent.

In the statement made by the union, it was noted that despite all the objections and attempts made by the Ministry and the Prime Ministry, against the raw milk hike decision of the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, which was stated unilaterally on January 15, no positive response was received.

In the statement, “We would like to declare to the public with regret that; It is predicted that this increase will be reflected in all dairy products at a rate of around 20-25 percent. It is announced to the public with respect.”

See also  Roberto Canepa, the father of Camilla, the eighteen year old who lost his life after a dose of AstraZeneca vaccine, has died

You may also like

Zhou Bo presided over and delivered a speech...

Huila fired its Korean War veteran

“The economic contribution of football to the country...

Van Rysel presents its novelties at the Velofollies

Long-distance travel: which is not true!

What AI holds in store for security

How to get back to normal

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 151 – Liberal Women...

John Poulos’ lawyer resigns due to threats

WHO maintains maximum international alert level for Covid-19

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy