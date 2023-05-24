News from our newspaper reporter Xu Weilun The Fourth Intermediate People’s Court of Beijing recently released the “2022 Judicial Review Report on Administrative Cases”, aiming at the current problems of unclear responsibilities or substantive, insufficient, and untimely performance of some administrative agencies when performing statutory duties , It is recommended that administrative organs strengthen the governance of the source of disputes, guide and resolve disputes throughout the process, strengthen the awareness of active responsibility in administrative compensation and compensation work, clarify the responsibilities of administrative subjects at all levels, avoid mutual buck-passing, and timely protect the legitimate rights and interests of the parties.

The report shows that in 2022, the Beijing Fourth Intermediate Court accepted a total of 597 administrative cases of first instance and 339 administrative cases of second instance. According to Wu Nan, the person in charge of the Administrative Tribunal of the Beijing Fourth Intermediate People’s Court, the court has established the judgment rules for typical cases through the review of the legality of the accused administrative actions, and clarified the main body responsible for demolition and compensation in shanty town renovation projects. At the same time, it regulated the compulsory liquidation procedures and compensation standards in the breeding and retirement projects, detailed the qualification standards of the public housing management department for tenants and family members, and effectively safeguarded the legitimate rights and interests of the people through fair and active justice.

Regarding the current shortcomings of administrative law enforcement, Li Yingxin, vice president of the Beijing Fourth Intermediate People’s Court, suggested that administrative agencies continue to improve the concept and thinking of the rule of law, improve administrative law enforcement capabilities through various channels, strengthen administrative response to litigation, and further exert administrative reconsideration and error correction The role of dispute resolution, strengthen the governance of the source of disputes, and promote the diversified and substantive resolution of administrative disputes.