[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing Time, December 15, 2022]Under the CCP’s rule, social conflicts have intensified unprecedentedly, and random killings have occurred frequently. A large number of videos circulated on the Internet showed that an excavator was circling on the streets of Zhengzhou and attacking vehicles, and the driver was shot dead by the police. It is said that the driver was a migrant worker who failed to get paid.

On the evening of December 14th, Beijing time, multiple videos were posted on the Internet showing an excavator on the streets of Zhengzhou continuously turning in circles, and the iron claws of the excavator damaged some surrounding vehicles. After Iron Claw emptied the surrounding vehicles, he continued to circle, drawing a series of sparks on the road.

The follow-up video showed that a large number of police officers were present around the excavator, and then more than 20 gunshots were heard in succession.

Photos showed some of the vehicles were badly damaged. Local reports said there were casualties at the scene. But the specific casualties are unknown.

According to Internet sources, at the subway entrance of Jinda Road Station in Zhengzhou at about 8:10 that night, a migrant worker working on the subway drove an excavator and photographed two cars at the subway entrance because his wages were not paid. He was shot dead by the police when he was about to destroy the subway entrance.

Netizens hold different opinions on the police firing more than 20 shots to kill the driver. Some people think that the perpetrators maliciously damaged and injured people, and should be shot to stop them. There are also people who are sympathetic to the migrant workers who caused the accident, thinking that the migrant workers cannot celebrate the New Year without getting their wages. If he just destroyed the vehicle and did not hurt anyone, the police should not have shot and killed people. Others said that the excavator did not hurt anyone when the police fired the gun. If it was only intended to destroy the subway entrance, the police should not have shot him dead.

At the end of each year, there will be a large number of incidents of migrant workers asking for wages in China. Some people begged their bosses for their wages, some jumped off buildings, and some angry migrant workers resorted to violence.

On December 12, a video of Sichuan migrant workers collectively asking for wages and angrily smashing the boss’s private car was circulated on the Internet (Link）。

China‘s economy continues to decline, and the groups who collectively ask for wages are no longer limited to migrant workers. On December 10, a video of a large number of auxiliary policemen besieging the gate of the Public Security Bureau in Shunde, Guangdong Province to demand salary was also circulated on the Internet.

