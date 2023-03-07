He Weidong, right, and Zhang Youxia, left, vice chairmen of the Central Military Commission of the Communist Party of China, attend the opening ceremony of the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress at the Great Hall of the People on March 5, 2023. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

[The Epoch Times, March 07, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Lin Yan) The Wall Street Journal predicted on Sunday (March 5) that He Weidong, vice chairman of the Chinese Communist Party’s Military Commission, will also serve as the Minister of Defense, rather than what was generally believed before. Li Shangfu, member of the Military Commission. Analysts said that this means that the overall structure of Xi Jinping’s military committee has returned to 2008.

“Hua Ri” reported that He Weidong became the vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Communist Party of China last fall, and he may concurrently serve as a state councilor. The Central Military Commission of the Communist Party of China is the highest organ of the Chinese Communist Party’s military.

He Weidong, the former commander of the Eastern Theater Command, was born in Fujian and was a member of the former 31st Army stationed in Fujian. He has a deep relationship with Xi Jinping, who has worked in Fujian for 17 years. The Eastern Theater Command oversees the forces closest to Taiwan.

At a meeting with Chinese military personnel in January, He Weidong reiterated Mr. Xi’s demand to improve the Chinese military’s ability to win wars.

New York current affairs commentator Li Linyi told The Epoch Times that if the Vice Chairman of the Military Commission is really serving as the Minister of Defense, it means that the overall structure of the Military Commission will return to 2008, when Cao Gangchuan was the Vice Chairman of the Military Commission and the Minister of Defense. Starting with Liang Guanglie, the chief of defense was concurrently served by a member of the Military Commission.

He said that if this adjustment is true, it means that the real power of the Minister of Defense will increase in the future, and the elements of the vase will be slightly reduced.

“The Xi administration is retreating a lot in terms of the CCP’s structure,” Li Linyi said.

It was widely predicted before that General Li Shangfu, a member of the Military Commission, is expected to serve as State Councilor and Minister of Defense. Li Shangfu was sanctioned by the United States in 2018 for illegally purchasing arms from Russia.

That fact will make the task of furthering military-to-military relations between the U.S. and China more difficult than it is now, said the Asia Society, a U.S. think tank.

Li Linyi analyzed that because Li Shangfu was sanctioned by the United States, the United States was unwilling to deal with him, which may be one of the reasons why the CCP considered using He Weidong.

Other personnel arrangements are almost settled

“Hua Ri” reported that Xi Jinping’s new leadership team will be composed of his cronies. They were promoted at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China last fall and are now just waiting to take office at the National People’s Congress.

According to the report, the new government faces a series of daunting challenges: the economy has just emerged from several years of new crown zero restrictions, the external world has increased negative perceptions of Beijing, and the domestic public has broken trust in the Communist Party’s ability to govern the country.

Prime Minister: Li Qiang

Former Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang became the second in command of the CCP last fall. Li Qiang first worked with Xi when Xi was secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee from 2002 to 2007. Li Qiang is expected to take on major economic responsibilities when he becomes premier.

Chairman of the National People’s Congress: Zhao Leji

Zhao Leji, promoted to No. 3 in the Communist Party leadership last fall, is expected to become chairman of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee and help shape Xi’s political vision by pushing for new legislation in areas such as social governance, industrial development and foreign relations .

Both Zhao Leji and Xi Jinping have family roots in Shaanxi province. Shaanxi is the power base of Xi Zhongxun, Xi Jinping’s late father, a veteran revolutionary.

CPPCC Chairman: Wang Huning

Wang Huning is a theoretician who has been in charge of the CCP’s theoretical work for a long time and has been a member of the CCP’s top decision-making body since 2017. As chairman of the CPPCC, Wang Huning will oversee two particularly sensitive areas: ethnic and religious affairs and Taiwan policy.

Executive Vice Premier: Ding Xuexiang

Ding Xuexiang became a permanent member last fall. As head of the Communist Party’s Central Office, he is expected to become the No. 1 vice premier, overseeing broadly the implementation of government affairs and economic and industrial policies.

He is also a candidate for the post of head of the Communist Party’s likely re-established Financial Work Commission, a role that would add to his experience in financial affairs and prepare him for a possible future promotion to prime minister.

Ding Xuexiang spent most of his career in Shanghai. Ding Xuexiang worked under Xi Jinping when Xi Jinping was party secretary in Shanghai in 2007.

Deputy Prime Minister in charge of the economy: He Lifeng

He Lifeng, a longtime Xi Jinping confidant, has served as head of the Communist Party’s National Development and Reform Commission since 2017 and was promoted last fall to join the 24-member Politburo of the Communist Party’s Central Committee.

He Lifeng is expected to succeed Liu He as the chief representative of the Chinese side in Sino-US trade negotiations. He is also considered to be the party secretary of the Central Bank of China.

Foreign Minister: Qin Gang

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang is also expected to concurrently serve as State Councilor. This would mean that he was promoted to the core leadership of the Communist Party of China, so that he could deal with the US Secretary of State on a more equal footing.

