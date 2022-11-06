[NTDTV, Beijing time, November 06, 2022]The mother of a child in Inner Mongolia committed suicide by jumping from a blocked residential building. The door of the unit was locked from the outside by the property, resulting in the loss of any chance of rescuing the suicide, and thus aroused public outrage. An insider disclosed that the heavy loss of property in the family caused by the “home-scrolling and killing” was the direct cause of the mother’s suicide. Many netizens criticized the brutal epidemic prevention that has dehumanized grassroots enforcers.

At about 6 pm on November 4, a woman jumped off the building in Xingguang A9 Community, Beiyuan East Street, Xincheng District, Hohhot City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Due to the closure of the epidemic, the unit door of the residential building has been locked from the outside by the iron door welded by the property. The daughter of the suicide victim cried in the owner group to open the property so that she could save her mother’s life, but despite the shouting and begging of the owner group, the property management office did not respond for a long time. The daughter of the suicide victim was banging on the metal sheet at the door of the building, crying piercingly.

30 minutes after the tragedy, the property staff opened the building door, but instead of the first rescue, the property staff turned off all the lights in the yard to prevent other residents from seeing the scene clearly.

The ambulance arrived at the scene 40 minutes after the suicide victim jumped off the building, but the mother has lost her vital signs. The daughter in school uniform knelt beside her mother’s body and wept bitterly, breaking the hearts of all who saw the scene.

On November 5, the Xincheng District Branch of the Hohhot Public Security Bureau issued a notice saying that the deceased Wang Mouzhi lived with his daughter Wang Mouhua and suffered from anxiety disorders. He fell from the 12th-floor home that night. After the 120 emergency doctors confirmed at the scene, the woman who fell from the building was dead. After investigation, the police have initially ruled out the possibility of homicide.

Under this cold police report, Chinese netizens left a message angrily and asked: “What about the iron gate that was welded to death? Why didn’t you say it?” “Why didn’t the property open the door and provide assistance in the first place?” “What happened? Is it the anxiety disorder of women who jumped off a building? Otherwise, why would you choose to jump off a building?”

Soon, someone in the know posted that: Before, the family of the woman who jumped off the building was taken away and quarantined, and then the family went through a house-hunting-style disinfecting. After the mother returned home from isolation, she found that the house was in a mess, as if it had been looted, many things were gone, and she jumped off the building out of control.

There is also online news that the local family who were quarantined with positive positives used to disinfect them at home, but later changed to take away all the items in the home and burn them.

Relevant news and live images taken by other residents quickly aroused great indignation among netizens, and public opinion on the Internet was surging.

Netizens have pointed out that if the property management staff can open the unit door at the first time, let the nurses who know first aid knowledge and neighbors perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the suicide lady in time, and if the ambulance can arrive at the scene earlier, perhaps the suicide may still survive.

The post on the public account “Internet Big Clever” commented: “Unfortunately, there is no if in this world, there is no humane property management in the epidemic, there is no emergency channel to save lives, there are only layers of control and brutal welding.”

The netizen went on to write: “I’m an optimist, and I won’t look at the epidemic pessimistically, but my eyes are real and my senses are keen. I can’t be happy eating 100 yuan potatoes, watching the welding die. I can’t be happy with the iron gate.”

The public account “Bobo said” published an article revealing that the community he lives in has also been classified as a high-risk community in this wave of epidemics in Hohhot. As of November 5, the door of the unit downstairs has been locked from the outside. 29 days. He once questioned grid workers and the community: What if someone in the building had an accident? When the people in the building have sudden illness, gas poisoning, or fire, can the grid guards and staff rush over to open the unit door in time? The reply I got was: “We can’t do what the above requires.”

The author sighed in the article: After three years of epidemic prevention, these things happening across the country will make you feel very absurd. Pregnant women in Xi’an were unable to go to the hospital for dystocia, resulting in the death of the fetus; nurses in Shanghai waited hard at the gate of their own hospital, unable to seek medical treatment; a young father in Hebei went through the epidemic prevention checkpoint with a knife to buy milk powder for his young son during the lockdown period; the gas in Lanzhou The poisoned child lost a small life because of the community block and the rescue was not timely. The author said bluntly, “The epidemic may be a natural disaster, but these absurd things in the epidemic are man-made disasters.”

The article pointed out that in the past three years, in order to control the common people, local officials did not hesitate to lock the doors of their homes and units, twist iron wires, and even install iron bars to block the escape routes, which seriously violated the fire protection law and endangered the isolation. life safety of personnel.

The article questioned: “Life comes first, saving people first, this should be the consensus of every normal person, the people of the property and the community, at this critical moment, why can’t they let go of the so-called policies and requirements and be a normal person? thing?”

Regarding the tragedy of the mother in Inner Mongolia who committed suicide by jumping off a building, the author wrote:

“Now the people of Hohhot are not afraid of becoming yang and leaving sequelae in the future. After all, most people are asymptomatic or mildly ill; nor are they afraid of becoming yang and have to go to the shelter for isolation. Grab the vegetable bag; what people are afraid of is that after the sun becomes yang, the non-standard household sterilization will make their home a mess.”

The author finally commented, “During the three-year epidemic, disasters have occurred again and again, and tragedies have been repeated, but the lessons learned have not become the teachers behind.”

After the incident of the woman jumping off the building in Hohhot sparked public opinion, the local government urgently issued new regulations to restrict entry and disinfecting. Some local netizens reported that the residential buildings that are now being sealed off dare not to be locked from the outside, but instead stick seals.

Some netizens sighed: “I finally don’t lock the door, the price is too high!”

