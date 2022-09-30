[NTD, Beijing time, September 28, 2022]The expected box-office champion “King of the Sky” in the “Eleventh” category suddenly announced that it would be rescheduled. Industry insiders revealed that the CCP authorities ordered the suspension of the show, because it was to ensure the “stability” of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and not to “incite war sentiment”.

According to Lu media reports, on Tuesday (27th) the movie “King of the Sky” suddenly announced that it would be changed to release, the reason being “in order to be able to present a better production effect”. However, the notice did not announce the change to the release date, only saying “look forward to seeing you soon”. The film was originally scheduled to be released on September 30, with a premiere and screening session planned for Tuesday afternoon.

“King of the Sky” is the pre-sale champion of this year’s “Eleventh” schedule in mainland China. The storyline in the film revolves around what the CCP calls “a new generation of test pilots.”

The news of the film’s withdrawal from the “Eleventh” schedule caused heated discussions. Some Weibo netizens left a message saying that “King of the Sky” encountered “force majeure”. There are also netizens complaining that they have bought movie tickets, and now they cannot refund them.

Ms. Gu, an insider in Beijing’s film stunt production industry, told Radio Free Asia that there were rumors that the plane in the film was suspected of leaking the prototype of the CCP’s new fighter jet, the J-20, but the reality was that the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television ordered the film to stop.

She said that it was indeed the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television that issued an instruction that “the Wolf Warrior movie should not be released”, which was said to be “worrying about arousing war sentiments”.

She also said that all the films with the theme of “red” were released during the “November” period this year, of which “King of the Sky” received the most investment. The film was forced to withdraw from the “November” schedule, causing great losses to the investors. Because the film’s investment was particularly large, and the special effects production was also very expensive, the film side had expected that the box office revenue would be very high.

She also said that the previously hyped “Hidden in the Dust” was suspended, and now the “Long” film has been suspended again, showing that there are almost no subjects in China‘s film industry that are “safe”.

Pan Lu, a former teacher at Suzhou Middle School, believes that the fundamental reason why the film “Long” was ordered to be stopped by the authorities is that the CCP wants to “ensure the transition of high-level power is foolproof” before the 20th National Congress, because the military conflicts reflected in the film are all against the United States and Taiwan. , Japan and other imaginary enemies, and the CCP was worried that too much nationalism would create “uncertainty” during the power transition period, so such a political flattery film became a “superfluous” work.

Jiangxi cultural commentator Tang Zhiqiang also said that the CCP’s censorship will fluctuate from left to right in order to meet political needs. “, so some works that wanted to step on the rhythm and make fun of it ended up “flattering on the horse’s hoof”.

