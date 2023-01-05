Home News It is rumored that the Shanghai hospital “collapsed” and the roadside oxygen inhalation funeral parlor was “crowded with people” (Figure) Emergency Department | Common People | Infection |
There are many patients waiting in the fever clinic of Shanghai Hospital. (Image credit: Getty Images)

[Look at China News, January 4, 2023](See comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Muzi Li) The COVID-19 epidemic in mainland China is getting worse.Net transmission, recentlyShanghaiofHospitalThere is a serious run on medical care, and some hospitals are full of dead bodiesEmergencyLobby, because there are no beds,patientI had to lie on the side of the road and inhale oxygen.Shanghaifuneral parlor“There are huge crowds of people”, and people line up in the middle of the night to get their numbers. Some citizens said, “common peopleNot only can’t live, but can’t afford to die! ”

Oxygen-inhaled corpses of patients piled up in the lobby of Shanghai hospital

On December 30, a news spread on the Internet, a suspected medical staff member of Xinhua Hospital Affiliated to Shanghai Jiaotong University School of Medicine posted a post saying, “At this moment, in the hospital where I work, the dead have been piled up in the emergency lobby. Lie in a row, end to end at the entrance, next to the elevator, and next to your hand. In this noisy and chaotic environment, if you don’t look carefully, you won’t be able to tell whether the person lying next to you is a person with a needle or a people who have passed away.”

“The death is the most important thing, so I will just record this winter in Shanghai that is destined to be recorded in history.” The post also said, “The hospital is telling everyone who walks into the emergency lobby in the most direct way: ‘We have collapsed.'” .

A number of videos on January 4 showed that hospitals in Shanghai were overcrowded, and because there were no beds, too many patients were taking oxygen on the side of the road. In the emergency room of Shanghai Hospital on January 3, many patients had to lie on the ground and receive oxygen because there were too many patients with the new crown. Another video shows, “On January 3 in Shanghai, a man collapsed in the hospital, his face turned black, and there was no doctor or nurse to save him.” In the video, a man in green clothes and blue pants is lying on his side on the ground, his face darkened.

“Crowds of people” in Shanghai funeral parlors queue up in the middle of the night to get a number

On January 3, a netizen posted several videos saying, “On January 2, the funeral home in Shanghai was crowded with people. People queued up in the middle of the night. Only one family member could enter the venue, and the security guards were driving away the extra family members.”

In the video, it seems that security guards are blocking citizens, and a large number of citizens wait in long queues indoors. In the content, Shanghai citizen “Xiao Xiao” posted, “The common people not only can’t afford to live, but also can’t afford to die… Even the cremation has to wait in line for N days. There are so many dead people in funeral parlors and hospitals that there is nowhere to put them. They can only be placed at home. They are critically ill. At 120 ambulances have to wait in line for more than 10 hours…”

On January 4, a netizen posted a video saying that on December 25, Shanghai Baoxing Funeral Parlor was full of people, and they came to line up at 4:30 in the morning to get a number. The lady who took the video sighed while filming, “This is the situation of getting an account today, this is a real thing!”

On December 26, a netizen released a video saying, “Shanghai Xibaoxin Road Funeral Home, the scene at this very moment is tragic.” In the video, a large number of citizens are shown waiting in a long queue. A woman said, “Look at how many people there are! How frightening people are dying now! There is no one on the road, and the people in the funeral home returned early.”

In this regard, some netizens commented, “The Communist bandits have pushed us Chinese to a desperate situation. We are in a difficult state from birth to death! The CCP continues to rule in China, where will the fate of the people be? Good and bad are already You can see it”, “The family members of the deceased line up in the middle of the night to get the number, this style is high enough, even the road to death is a limited edition.”

According to a Red Star News report on the 2nd, among the 30 main subtypes of Omicron in Shanghai, the BQ.1 family and the XBB family were recently discovered, accounting for more than 1/3. XBB.1.5 is aggressive. Among the 25 XBB families detected in Shanghai this time, 3 cases were XBB.1.5.New research shows that XBB.1.5 is easierInfecthuman body.

According to the report, Wang Xinyu, deputy director of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Huashan Hospital affiliated to Fudan University, said that the pathogenicity of XBB, BQ. The resulting virus may spread faster than before.

On the evening of December 29, Chen Erzhen, deputy director of Ruijin Hospital affiliated to Shanghai Jiaotong University School of Medicine, told the Shanghai Securities News that currently, 80% of the patients with new crown infection who come to the emergency department, of which the elderly account for 40%-50%. Some of them are elderly people with underlying diseases. The disease is exacerbated by the new crown infection. About half of the elderly over 65 years old have pneumonia. It has slowly emerged.”

