It is rumored that the United Nations intends to let the Russian Agricultural Bank return to SWIFT, revealing the key

The United Nations proposed to let the Russian Agricultural Bank return to SWIFT in exchange for extending the Black Sea agreement

Reuters quoted sources as saying that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had proposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to extend the Black Sea grain export agreement in exchange for the connection of the subsidiary of Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT international payment system.

The Black Sea grain export agreement will expire next Monday, July 17, and Russia has previously threatened to terminate the agreement.

The main appeal of the Moscow authorities is to allow the country’s agricultural bank Rosselkhozbank to connect with the SWIFT international payment network.

The EU banned the bank from participating in SWIFT in June 2022 on the grounds of boycotting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. An EU spokesman said in May that the EU is not considering reconnecting with Russian banks.

However, sources said the EU was considering reconnecting SWIFT to the Rosselkhozbank subsidiary to allow grain and fertilizer transactions.

