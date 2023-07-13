Home » It is rumored that the United Nations intends to let the Russian Agricultural Bank return to SWIFT, revealing the key
News

It is rumored that the United Nations intends to let the Russian Agricultural Bank return to SWIFT, revealing the key

by admin
It is rumored that the United Nations intends to let the Russian Agricultural Bank return to SWIFT, revealing the key

The United Nations proposed to let the Russian Agricultural Bank return to SWIFT in exchange for extending the Black Sea agreement

Reuters quoted sources as saying that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had proposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to extend the Black Sea grain export agreement in exchange for the connection of the subsidiary of Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT international payment system.

The Black Sea grain export agreement will expire next Monday, July 17, and Russia has previously threatened to terminate the agreement.

The main appeal of the Moscow authorities is to allow the country’s agricultural bank Rosselkhozbank to connect with the SWIFT international payment network.

The EU banned the bank from participating in SWIFT in June 2022 on the grounds of boycotting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. An EU spokesman said in May that the EU is not considering reconnecting with Russian banks.

However, sources said the EU was considering reconnecting SWIFT to the Rosselkhozbank subsidiary to allow grain and fertilizer transactions.

The post It is rumored that the United Nations intends to let the Russian Agricultural Bank return to SWIFT, and the key exposure appeared first on Business Times.

See also  How does the virus move in Fvg? Trieste and Gorizia are worth over 55% of infections in the last 3 weeks

You may also like

Antinarcotics Headquarters in Loja suffers an attack; there...

The ‘Ruta del Agua’ continues to address the...

Chinese and Australian Foreign Ministers Meet to Strengthen...

La Russa jr case, the owner of the...

Dominican Man Turns Himself In After Dragging Police...

“It’s a catch-up session before the championship for...

Wearing military clothing and heavily armed, they were...

Exploring Guangxi: Taiwanese Students Experience Zhuang Village and...

Author short film tells the Film Commission fund...

The World Bank appoints a new Resident Representative...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy