[Epoch Times, August 4, 2022](Epoch Times reporter Wang Xiang comprehensive report) Reuters quoted witnesses on Thursday (August 4) as saying that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a dinner for ASEAN foreign ministers in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Walking out before the start, he was also seen leaving the venue in a car.

Many foreign ministers attended the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. Reuters reported that Wang Yi first entered a conference room at the dinner, and then he walked out, without giving a reason. Two witnesses who worked at the venue told Reuters that Wang Yi was seen leaving the dinner venue in a car.

A dozen foreign ministers attended the dinner, including U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshinori Hayashi, the European Union’s foreign commissioner Josep Borrell, and senior ASEAN diplomats.

Prior to this, Wang Yi unilaterally cancelled his bilateral meetings with Blinken and Lin Fangzheng. This may be related to the G7 foreign ministers’ joint statement on Wednesday (August 3).

China announced several days of joint military exercises around Taiwan following the arrival of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. A joint statement by G7 foreign ministers on Wednesday warned that threatening actions announced by China, “especially live-fire drills and economic coercion,” could lead to an unnecessary escalation, potentially increasing tensions and destabilizing the region, saying International travel by MPs from their countries is the norm.

Wang Yi rejected the G7 statement on Wednesday, and in turn continued to blame the U.S. for provocation and touching Beijing’s red line. According to previous media reports, Washington has been introducing the separation of powers in the United States to Beijing, and Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is her personal decision, but Xi Jinping does not believe that Biden cannot stop Pelosi from traveling.

Wang Yi’s statement also revealed that “China‘s current and future comprehensive measures (referring to military exercises against Taiwan) have been carefully considered and evaluated.”

When pressed by the media about the reasons for Wang Yi’s absence from the meeting, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that China is dissatisfied with Japan’s follow-up with the United States, and that Japan is not qualified to make irresponsible remarks on Taiwan-related issues.

The CCP’s Wolf Warrior responded to any international condemnation that was not in line with its interests, “don’t be a patriarch” and “not worthy of making irresponsible remarks”, but did not explain any reasons.

Li Linyi, a commentator on current affairs in New York, said that Wang Yi’s practice of entering the foreign ministers’ dinner in ASEAN countries and then withdrawing without explaining the reason is relatively rare, at least this kind of behavior is not thoughtful enough in etiquette.

After Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, although Wang Yi made remarks criticizing the United States in ASEAN, judging from the statement of ASEAN as a whole, he still hopes that the CCP will exercise restraint on Taiwan.

“The CCP in Southeast Asia, at least in this case of Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, has not received good support.” Li Linyi said, “In addition, Wang Yi must be on the same stage as Blinken and Japan. I don’t know if these are the reasons. It caused him to withdraw directly from the dinner.”

The Chinese military launched 11 ballistic missiles into the waters surrounding Taiwan on Thursday, while warships crossed the centerline of the strait and sent drones to disrupt the island. In addition, Taiwan’s official website has been attacked by more hackers (DDos).

Wei Lingling, a longtime Wall Street Journal reporter who has long researched and tracked CCP politics, tweeted on Thursday that Xi is still at the mercy of China‘s political system and economic realities. For now, he is focused on not appearing weak without dramatically escalating tensions.

But Wei cautioned that Mr. Xi may become more daring after the leadership transition of the top 20 in the fall, when he wins a third term.

