A fire broke out in Nanjing Jinsheng Department Store on October 29, and it burned until late at night. Only the skeleton remains in the online mall, merchants suffered heavy losses, and firefighters were killed. There is also a video showing suspected local officials using a private car to stop the fire truck to put out the fire.

According to the Chinese Communist Party’s official media, a fire broke out in the Jinsheng Department Store at No. 2 Jianning Road, Gulou District, Nanjing City at about 10 am that day.

Officials claimed that “no casualties have been found so far” and that Nanjing’s “air quality has reached the standard”. But that’s not the case with online news.

A large number of live videos posted on the Internet showed that the fire in the mall was getting more and more fierce, and finally the interior of the building was swallowed by flames, and the fire brigade was powerless. In the video, local residents sighed: “There is no other way, we can only wait for it to burn out.” The follow-up video shows that the interior of several floors of buildings at the top of the mall has been burned down, and only skeletons are left. Fire trucks surrounded the building, spraying water jets at the building. Smoke was still coming out of the building.

According to online news, it was not until about 10 o’clock that night that the fire that burned for about 12 hours was gradually extinguished, and the merchants in the mall suffered huge losses.

There are also online reports that two firefighters were killed in the fire.

The video posted on the Internet shows that there is also a strange scene at the fire-fighting scene. Local officials in Nanjing used private cars to stop the fire trucks from entering the scene to fight the fire.

The man who filmed the video said it was a local leader who drove the car to the intersection and blocked the fire truck. The man angrily kept yelling at the officer with swear words. The video showed that firefighters were carrying a car to the side of the road while a large number of people around, and behind them, many fire trucks were blocked at the intersection. One of the fire trucks has the words “Yangzhou Fire Fighting” printed on it.

Lu media reports and online videos showed that because the fire was difficult to control, fire brigades from cities such as Yangzhou, Changzhou, and Wuxi around Nanjing came to support it. Lu media said that a large number of fire trucks frequently took water, causing the water level of the nearby Jinchuan River to drop rapidly, and the water intake was changed to Heping Dagou.

It is not known why local officials in Nanjing blocked the fire truck. On October 13, a fire broke out in the creative industry park of Suzhou Industrial Park. According to the network, the security guards of the park also stopped the fire truck and asked to check the nucleic acid test certificate. The firefighters had no choice but to drive into the gate.

The fire in Nanjing Jinsheng Shopping Mall on the 29th was also “famous all over the world” because of a scene, and it was also related to the CCP’s crazy “clearing movement”.

The photos posted on the Internet showed that the Jinsheng shopping mall was in full swing, but the nucleic acid testing points in the nearby streets were not affected at all, and there were still long queues for testing as usual. This photo was reported by many overseas Chinese media.

At present, the nucleic acid test certificate is closely related to the life of the Chinese people, and it is impossible to do anything without the nucleic acid certificate. The online video shows that regardless of the extreme heat and cold, rainstorms and strong winds, even if a typhoon strikes, the people are helplessly queuing up to make nucleic acid in the open air.

