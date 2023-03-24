Home News It is the 69th anniversary of the birth of Rafael Orozco




This Friday, March 24, the 69th birth of the vallenato singer Rafael Orozco Maestre, a native of Becerril, Cesar, is commemorated and left an indelible mark in vallenato folklore with his authentic style.

Orozco was one of the greatest representatives of vallenato; he was the main voice and owner, together with the accordionist Israel Romero, of the vallenato group American Gold Binomial, and they became a musical group that managed to conquer the United States, Venezuela, Mexico and Central America.

Some of his most remembered songs are: ‘La creciente’, ‘Campana’, ‘Solo para ti’, ‘Sombra perdida’, and others. Rafael Orozco was assassinated a June 11, 1992 in Barranquilla in front of his house, at his daughter’s 15th birthday party.

