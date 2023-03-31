By Editorial EL PILÓN.

The rendering of accounts of the Government of Cesar for the validity of 2022 began with the advances of the Educational Infrastructure Plan that contemplates the initial construction of 322 classrooms to benefit approx. 25,000 students with resources por$342.700 million.

The governor in charge, Andrés Meza, assured that the municipalities with the most progress are within group 1: Bosconia (89%), Becerril (82%), Pelaya (70%), Tamalameque (66%) and Chiriguaná with 51%.

The execution in the educational institutions of group 2 are as follows: Aguachica (36%), Astrea (41%), Chimichagua (39% and 68%), Curumaní (46%) and Copey with 54%.

The accountability event was held at the Departmental Library. / JOAQUIN RAMIREZ.

90 CLASSROOMS IN VALLEDUPAR

In the case of Valledupar, the administration build 30 classrooms per institution: Pedro Castro Monsalvo (Instpecam), CASD Simón Bolívar and Alfonso López Pumarejo.

From those, the one that has the greatest advance is the CASD with 21%, according to the governor in charge Andrés Meza, while the Instpecam, which will have 8 technical workshops, It goes at 18%, and Alfonso López has 16%.

“We are finalizing the construction process for the contracting of 5 more modules that add up to 40 classes to get to 362 classes. The new modules will be in San Alberto, El Paso and Río de Oro, which will add almost $400,000 million”, Meza announced.

Next month would be the first delivery of classrooms of the Educational Infrastructure Plan. / PHOTO: COURTESY.

Lea: “89% progress in Bosconia and Becerril classrooms”: departmental planning

DEPARTMENTAL ROAD PLAN

On the other hand, the departmental administration is executing the Functional pact Cesar-La Guajira gestated from the National Planning Department through which they are building around 300 kilometers between 22 sections in 18 municipalities by $593,000 million.

“In general, the first two groups of the Road Plan are at 25%, we see completed roads such as the one that leads to the village of El Cielo and other more complex ones… The Aguachica-Buturama road is the largest in the plan, 31 kilometers, almostand $100,000 million”, added the governor (e).

DRINKING WATER AND BASIC SANITATION

The third, of the five macroprojects of this administration, is the Infrastructure Plan for drinking water and basic sanitation with $224,000 million intended for what they call “the water revolution”.

The first stage of the aqueduct in the municipality of Agustín Codazzi progresses by 59%, while the second has only reached 5%.

In Astrea, the works of the second stage register a development of 87%; in La Gloria, the execution of the aqueduct is about to end, which is at 94%.