“It is the obligation of the Samarians to keep the city clean”: Mayor

Virna Johnson recalled that from the Dadsa four sanction processes are underway for non-compliance with the maintenance plan for the city’s containers.

Mayor Virna Johnson He warned that, in the middle of the holiday season, the Samaria and visitors continue to receive no receipts from Atesa, a garbage collection service worthy of a tourist city.

The wake-up call did the district representative, taking into account that Atesado not show improvements in the execution of its contractual object.

Verna Johnson remembered that 4 sanction processes are underway from Dadsa for non-compliance with the container maintenance plan, in which the city has a total of 533 of these devices, located in 32 sectors of the city; of which, 517 have hygiene problems, 176 are without lids, 102 with inoperative structure, 89 with leaks and 8 are not in service; according to the same company report.

In addition, non-compliance with the waste collection routes; pruning illegally, without the permission and technical concept of the environmental authority and for the disposal of debris to the sanitary landfill.

“We cannot continue showing a dirty city full of solid waste; you have to change the way you are providing the service; They are not doing it right, every day you see more and more containers in poor condition. Atesa’s improvement plan has not been fulfilled, the prevention campaign, for example, has not been carried out”, said the president of the samarios.

The Essmar and its silence

He recalled that the company Essmar He is not fulfilling his work as supervisor of the cleaning service: “we continue with shortcomings in the frequencies and the choice of routes, and the service does not improve. So say what you are doing to change what is happening, what is going to do Atesa? There are no blockages, but the service is lousy; the city is overflowing; Essmar is not doing the intervention work that it should do on Atesa,” he added.

