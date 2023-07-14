It is time to become aware of what is happening – breaking latest news

The week before, when passing through a hamlet, the chapel was closed, there were some drunk men outside, “they are lobbyists”, someone said. Above, I asked an old lady, why there are few people in the place, it looks very abandoned. She stated that in the time of the “elder Mashi”, first they took away the school, then the doctor and the nurse, then the priest. We have nothing, young people and adults during the day migrate to the city in search of work, “there is not even God here”.

The insecurity in the streets, the institutionalization of corruption, the terrible social services, the lack of employment, are among others the great evils that affect the country. Therefore, it is up to Ecuadorians, on August 20 to elect the President of the Republic and the 137 Assembly members in order to lay the foundations for the structural reorganization of the State, although in a year and a half not much can be done.

Several pollsters believe that, if the elections were held today, Luisa González of the Citizen Revolution and Yaku Pérez of Alianza Claro que se puede, would go to the second round, far behind Otto Sonnenholzner and Fernando Villavicencio. Although time is short, “a lot of water will flow under the bridge.” The truth is that it is very difficult for someone to win in the first round, so the eight candidates, together with their political groups and sponsors, strive to be among the first; If it is not enough for them to go to the second round, at least they will bring a block of assembly members for the well-known negotiations in Carondelet and in the National Assembly.

President Lasso, incapable of administering the country for all Ecuadorians, but convinced of the certain possibility of being dismissed by the National Assembly, protected by the Constitution and before the vote, decreed the “cross death”, with which he ordered to their houses to the assembly members, without thinking about his confessed ineffectiveness, because the same thing will happen to him within four months. This instability will be used to propose laws that favor the right, large business groups and the family environment of the president himself.

It is evident that the political crisis that Ecuador is going through will not be resolved immediately, it will be a priority in this period to restore the institutionality, the economic policies, the national regulatory framework with new laws that benefit everyone and guarantee national sovereignty. In the end, it is time to become aware of what is happening in the country, we cannot turn our backs on our peasant, indigenous, worker, student, and migrant brothers; It is time to conquer the stage and the national representativeness and social and political legitimacy, so that from the State dispute power to the neoliberal right and build the New Homeland with the purpose of reducing the gap between social classes.

