It is urgent to activate a consultation table with soccer bars

Faced with the acts of violence that continue to be recorded inside and outside the stadiums in the country, the Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo, yesterday asked the authorities to put into operation, urgently, the National Roundtable for Social Barrismo that, Despite being contemplated in the Ten-Year Football Plan, it has not been put into operation.

“Advancing in actions that allow the elimination of the violence that is being reported inside and outside the stadiums is a priority and public safety issue. The authorities must put the bars of the different football teams at the center of the discussion, which is why the negotiation table must be urgently established as a scenario for dialogue with the representatives of the bars of the different clubs with the in order to advance in comprehensive solutions for the peaceful enjoyment of these sports venues”, said Camargo.

The Ombudsman, explained that once this important space for dialogue is convened, it will make available the work teams of the delegates for Social Conflict and Sports, with the aim of protecting the human rights of the fans and the population that lives near the sports environments.

“It is totally intolerable that events such as those that occurred at the Palogrande stadium in Manizales, where Once Caldas fans invaded the pitch and riots broke out inside and outside the sports arena, continue to be reported; or like those that occurred over the weekend at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín, which left several people injured as a result,” said the Ombudsman.

Likewise, the Ombudsman’s Office announced that it will participate in the National Football Commission, convened for April 27, in which it will reiterate the need to concretize the dialogue between the authorities and the bars of the different teams.

From the Delegate for the Protection of the Right to Sports, the Ombudsman’s Office has held meetings with bars in Bogotá, Barranquilla, Cali and Armenia in order to advance solutions to eradicate violence around the spectacle of football. In addition, the entity is advancing in the creation of human rights committees starting with the Bar Artillería Verde Sur (Quindío) and, soon with the Revolución Vinotinto Sur bar (Tolima).