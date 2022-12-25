Reposted from: Released by Chaozhou

Dear friends and family members of the elderly:

Hello! If you or someone in your family who is over 60 years old has not been vaccinated against the new coronavirus vaccine for various reasons, please read this proposal patiently and carefully.

The current situation of the new crown pneumonia epidemic in the country is severe and complicated. We find that there are more and more Xiaoyang people around us, and the risk of each of us being infected with the virus is also increasing.The elderly are a high-risk group of severe illness and death after infection with the new coronavirus, and they are the group we need to focus on protection.

There are tens of millions of epidemic prevention items, and vaccination is the first.Research at home and abroad has proved that vaccination against the new coronavirus can greatly reduce the risk of severe illness and death after infection. The case fatality rate of those who have not been vaccinated against the new coronavirus is much higher than that of those who have been vaccinated against the new coronavirus, and the older they are, the higher the risk of severe illness and death.Therefore, for the elderly, especially those over 80 years old, it is “necessary and important” to be vaccinated against the new coronavirus!

It is recommended that there are no contraindications, and eligible elderly friends get vaccinated against the new crown vaccine as soon as possible.Maybe you don’t go out often, but you still have a huge risk of infection; maybe you are worried about the safety of vaccination because of your age and chronic diseases, but research and practice have proved thatAs long as the health status of the elderly is stable and the drugs are well controlled, they can be vaccinated against the new crown vaccine.Surveillance data also show that the reported incidence of adverse reactions to the new crown vaccine for the elderly is lower than that of other age groups. There is no upper age limit for getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The epidemic situation in many places in my country shows that when the peak of the new crown virus infection hits, there will be a relative shortage of medical resources, and it is easy for severe patients to have difficulty in seeking medical treatment, and the risk of death will increase.Therefore, only vaccination to minimize the risk of severe illness and death is the best protection for your own health and your family.

Elderly friends who have not completed the vaccination should be vaccinated as soon as possible, and follow the procedures to complete the whole process and boost immunization as soon as possible.have to be aware of is,The time interval between the first dose of booster immunization and the full vaccination for people over 60 years old has been adjusted to more than 3 months.If it has been 3 months since you received the second dose, please boost the vaccination as soon as possible so that the protective effect of the vaccine can be better exerted.

It is urgent to get vaccinated against the new crown virus!The virus spreads quickly. With the arrival of New Year’s Day and the Spring Festival, the situation is even more serious. Please don’t hesitate, senior friends, seize the opportunity, rush to get the vaccine before the Spring Festival, especially before the New Year’s Day, and protect your health.

We recommend that elderly friends, especially those over 80 years old:Believe in science, dispel doubts, complete the full course of the new crown virus vaccine and strengthen immunization as soon as possible, and be the first person responsible for your own health.

Finally, I sincerely wish all elderly friends good health and a happy life!

Chaozhou Center for Disease Control and Prevention

December 25, 2022