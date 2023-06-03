“It is urgent to rewrite the law” [notiziediprato.it]

Immigration, the Pd of Prato launches the proposal for the national reform: “It is urgent to rewrite the law”

At the Casa del Popolo in Coiano the event that summarizes the States General of the communities, a moment that served to bring together reflections, ideas, considerations on the theme. Provincial secretary Biagioni: “Our proposal aims at concreteness and challenges government policies”

From reception to the right to health, from education to citizenship, from the right to housing to work. There is this and much more in the proposal that the Pd of Prato launches for a new culture of immigration, indeed for the reform of immigration. A reform of a national nature, this is certainly the bold objective but which comes from a territory that knows and knows a lot about immigration.

The proposal was written not only on the basis of the Prato experience in terms of immigration, but also on the result of the General States of the communities which brought together more than 200 people from civil society, institutions, migrant communities and the third sector who they are confronted on a theme, that of immigration, which is central.

The proposal was presented today, Saturday 3 June. The Democratic Party has chosen the Casa del Popolo in Coiano and has put together a large table of speakers including the mayor Matteo Biffoni, the MEP Pietro Bartolo, the regional councilor for social policies Serena Spinelli, the national head of the party’s migration policies Pierfrancesco Majorino.

“Let’s anticipate in Prato – explained the provincial secretary of the Democratic Party Marco Biagioni – what is necessary at a national level and ask for maximum attention from those who represent us in Parliament and in Europe. Our choral proposal aims at concreteness and challenges the policies carried out by the Government”.

Mayor Biffoni underlined the urgency of reforming the Consolidated Law on Immigration: “A law in force, net of political considerations, which is now old and which speaks of a world that no longer exists. Updating the legislation is essential and how much this is necessary is there for all to see”.

MEP Bartolo, who has been dealing with immigration for a long time and who saw many immigrants in the eye when, he, a doctor from Lampedusa, made the first visits to all those landed on the island’s coasts in his commitment that lasted almost thirty years, until 2019, he hoped that the proposal of the Pd Prato will be implemented: “If even a quarter of it became a reality – he said – we would have solved most of the problems. A city that has been dealing with and managing immigration for years can and must have its say, can and must make suggestions, make proposals, indicate lines to follow”.

