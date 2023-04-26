“It is very nice to see this come true”: Viviana Uribe

The diver from Pereira visited the works of the aquatic complex of the Olympic Village

Julian Andres Santa

One of the scenarios that shows the greatest progress towards the National Games in Pereira is the aquatic complex of the Olympic Village. This is how the diver from the Risaraldense Swimming League and the Colombian national team, Viviana Uribe, took advantage of her visit to Pereira, (remembering that her preparation is being done in Medellín) and visited the pools to observe the progress of she.

“It is something impressive because we really saw a long way off how to have a new pool, with the conditions that we needed it so it is very nice to see this come true. When we began to see that they started from scratch, we have seen great progress, that it is possible to have the pool for National Games and we look forward to being the best”.

INCREASES MOTIVATION

“This is a plus that gives you so that you can enjoy the competition more and get a great result. It is a pool that can be of a high international level and it is very positive”. On how the preparation is going in the capital of Antioquia, he adds: “It has been quite a difficult process, adapting, reaching another stage but let’s say that despite all this we have had great support from the Secretariat, from the league and we are doing well with the process.”

THEY START WITH THE DIVING POOL

Harold Sierra, architect of this work, explains: “The progress is satisfactory, we are complying with the established schedule, we are at an approximate advance of 18% and we are already starting the most important activities of the project, which is the diving pool, we are already in the steels and well, calm down, confident in that we are going to be able to comply with Pereira”.

HOW DO YOU PRIORITIZE WORK?

“Right now we are working on three work fronts. We are working on the pool and diving; We are working on the stands and we are close to starting the Olympic swimming pool because the imported equipment has already been purchased, which takes four months to arrive and we aspire there to October 15, to be able to deliver the stage to our complete satisfaction”.

ABOUT THE VISIT OF THE DIRECTOR OF LAS JUSTAS

Baltazar Medina toured the stages and was left with a good feeling when he reached the pools, as added by the architect Harold Sierra. “They were already here on a visit and they are calm seeing the progress of the works and that we have always been committed to the city and the country to be able to fulfill the games.”