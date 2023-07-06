It is very probable that Josef Martinez will not play with Messi – EntornoInteligente



It seems that the days of Josef Martínez at Inter Miami are numbered, despite being on a scoring streak, everything seems to indicate that the Venezuelan is not in the plans of the new team where the Argentine star, Lionel Messi, will play.

Martínez will be the main sacrificed with the arrival of the world champion and the Spanish midfielder, Sergio Busquets, taking into account that Gerardo Martino will also assume the reins of the team this summer and would have already announced that he will not have the Creole striker. This decision is due to the fact that the Miami team wants to make room for more additions that allow it to move out of last place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings.

Josef Martinez what a way to equalize at the end of the 90′.

For his part, the red wine, even if he leaves Inter, would stay playing in North American football but using new colors, since Los Angeles Galaxy are aware of the situation and have already asked for Martínez to replace the Mexican striker, Javier Hernández, who suffered a knee injury.

These are the numbers of the native in the team he chairs, David Beckham, in a total of 18 games he has wet the nets six times, and distributed one assist, also in the last game against the Columbus Crew’s eleventh he scored a great volley goal at the last minute to rescue a point for those from Miami.