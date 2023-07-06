Home » It is very probable that Josef Martinez will not play with Messi – EntornoInteligente
News

It is very probable that Josef Martinez will not play with Messi – EntornoInteligente

by admin
It is very probable that Josef Martinez will not play with Messi – EntornoInteligente


It seems that the days of Josef Martínez at Inter Miami are numbered, despite being on a scoring streak, everything seems to indicate that the Venezuelan is not in the plans of the new team where the Argentine star, Lionel Messi, will play.

Martínez will be the main sacrificed with the arrival of the world champion and the Spanish midfielder, Sergio Busquets, taking into account that Gerardo Martino will also assume the reins of the team this summer and would have already announced that he will not have the Creole striker. This decision is due to the fact that the Miami team wants to make room for more additions that allow it to move out of last place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings.

Josef Martinez what a way to equalize at the end of the 90′. ð±#InterMiamiCFpic.twitter.com/mfVRTP9OKb— Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 5, 2023

For his part, the red wine, even if he leaves Inter, would stay playing in North American football but using new colors, since Los Angeles Galaxy are aware of the situation and have already asked for Martínez to replace the Mexican striker, Javier Hernández, who suffered a knee injury.

These are the numbers of the native in the team he chairs, David Beckham, in a total of 18 games he has wet the nets six times, and distributed one assist, also in the last game against the Columbus Crew’s eleventh he scored a great volley goal at the last minute to rescue a point for those from Miami.

You may also like

Architectural competition decided for the “New Chemistry Building”...

Mountaineer of Azerbaijan saved the life of Pakistan...

They release 41 wild animals in the Soratama...

Block to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Results

IMF agreement is a breakthrough to stabilize the...

The true Chocoanos – Chocó7días.com

50 Years Military Coup in Chile: Government Program...

Ready for ICC World Cup 2023, Babar Azam

Berlusconi leaves more than 100 million dollars to...

“Im Gärtle” in Entringen will not be demolished...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy