Julian Andres Santa

Everything is ready for the first leg of the Super League final between Deportivo Pereira and Atlético Nacional. The coaches of both teams were present at the previous press conference, accompanied by their captains.

On the side of Jhonny Vásquez, a reference to Matecaña, he referred to the lessons they had left after losing the 2021 Copa Colombia final against Nacional and the illusion of a new title. «It is a very big learning, we learned and we accept what a defeat is. Thanks to that, we are the current champions… It is worth dreaming ».

For his part, coach Alejandro Restrepo, who will play his third final as coach and his second with the rojiamarillos, said: “I hope football and the fans are the ones who enjoy the most.”

The captain of the paisas, Dorlan Pabón, referred to the way in which they will present the first leg match at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas. «National wherever he goes, he has to propose and he has to go looking for the result. We know the quality of players we have.”